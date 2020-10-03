Clemson enters the fourth week of football with a 2-0 record and well rested from their off week. The Tigers are still heavily favored against the Cavaliers, but the defending ACC Coastal Division champion team should at least make things competitive. Even though Clemson did destroy Virginia 62-17 in last year's championship game, each year is a fresh start. Clemson did lose 4 of its 5 offensive linemen from last year's team after all.

Brennan Armstrong of the Cavaliers is likely the biggest challenge the Tigers will face, moving the team's offense down the field in a hurry. The team already surged past Duke to win their opener and there's a chance they could hand Clemson a repeat of that performance. The team also has potential stars in receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker Zane Zandier.

Clemson is Clemson, however, so the powerhouse is favored by about 28 points going into Saturday's game. Coming off two wins and a week of rest studying other teams, they are probably the smart choice for anyone placing bets.

Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Tigers: Where and when?

The Cavaliers will take on the Tigers at home on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET on ACCN. The game at Clemson Memorial Stadium will feature limited in-person attendance, but all the ways you can watch online are listed below.

How to watch Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Tigers from anywhere

Virginia matching up against Clemson will be on ACCN, but that doesn't mean it will be accessible to everyone. In fact, if you're outside the U.S. or have another limiting factor for the first game of the season, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Tigers online

Clemson fans looking to watch their team grab another win in the 2020 season will have the most luck tuning in via a streaming service provider.

A lot of the most popular streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer ACCN with Sling TV being one of the cheapest options. While these are some of the more expensive options, they should also provide the most programing options for the remaining college football season.

With Sling TV you'll need to choose either the Blue or Orange package and add on the $10 monthly sports package. The Orange package includes ESPN for the sports enthusiast to find other things when college football isn't on.

Interested in more streaming services you can watch Virginia try and upset Clemson?

