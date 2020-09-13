It hasn't been long since the 2019/20 La Liga season wrapped up, but the 2020/21 season is already underway. We've got our first derby match on this opening weekend as Valencia play host to local rivals Levante in the Derby del Turia. Don't miss a moment with our Valencia vs Levante live stream guide.
Valencia has a relatively poo season with a 9th-place finish, just three points shy of a place in the top six. Los Che did, however, progress to the last-16 stage of the Champions League, though they were ultimately dispatched by Atalanta 8-4 on aggregate back in March.
Javi Gracia was brought in during the close season to replace sacked head coach Albert Celades and a number of big-name players have also departed, including Ferran Torres, Rodrigo Moreno, Francis Coquelin, Ezequiel Garay, and Dani Parejo which could be a cause for concern for fans.
Levante finished the 2019/20 season in mid-table which manager Paco Lopez will most likely be targeting again this time around. Los Granotas have been unbeaten during their truncated pre-season with victories against Mallorca, Cartagena, Villarreal, and Castellón, as well as a draw against this weekend's opponents.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Valencia vs Levante no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Valencia vs Levante: Where and when?
All eyes will be on Mestalla on Sunday for this Derby del Turia match. Kick-off is at 9pm local time.
That makes it an 8pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 5am AEST start on Monday morning.
Watch La Liga online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of La Liga further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the action from Valencia, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch La Liga. Get in on this deal now!
How to stream Valencia vs Levante live in the U.S.
Pay-TV sports service BeIN Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to the 2020/21 La Liga season in the U.S., including the Valencia vs Levante match.
Subscribers also get access to watching matches via the BeIN Sports Connect streaming app.
BeIN Sport can be accessed via most cable providers, as well as TV streaming services such as FuboTV and Sling. They also carry free trials, so it's worth checking out if you're of cord-cutting persuasion.
Sling TV
Sign up for Sling TV World Sports to access BeIN Sports' La Liga matches!
How to stream Valencia vs Levante live in the UK
You'll need to be a Premier Sports customer to watch all the action from La Liga in the 2020/21 season the UK, including the Valencia vs Levante derby game.
The subscription service is available to Sky TV customers from just £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel. Premier Sports is also allowing UK viewers to watch La Liga for free until October.
In addition, there's the option of going for the network's full-fat serving that will get you LaLiga TV plus Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2 for just £9.99 on both Sky and Virgin Media, giving you access to the network's Premier Player streaming app as well as live coverage of Serie A and the Dutch Eredivisie. If it's just streaming access you want, then go for the standalone Premier Player package that includes everything for online viewing for £9.99 a month.
How to stream Valencia vs Levante live in Australia
If you're planning on watching the Valencia vs Levante Down Under, then you'll need to be a BeIN Sports subscriber as the network holds live broadcast rights for La Liga in Australia.
Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to La Liga football from BeIN Sports among 50 other sports from AU$25 per month.
How to stream Valencia vs Levante live in Canada
As with their North American neighbours, BeIN Sports is the place to head for Spanish soccer fans in Canada, with the BeIN Sports Connect app on mobile the way to go for streaming the Valencia vs Levante match on the go.
If you're not keen on subscribing to BeIN then you also have the option of going with Fubo TV who are the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.