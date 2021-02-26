The film is based on the book Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs and stars Andra Day in its titular role. While The United States vs. Billie Holiday was initially set to be released in theaters, the streaming service Hulu acquired the rights to the film back in December of last year.

The director of the 2009 film "Precious" Lee Daniels is back with a new film chronicling the life of jazz legend Billie Holiday and we have all the details on how you can watch The United States vs. Billie Holiday online.

For those unfamiliar with the story of Billie "Lady Day" Holiday, she was an American jazz and swing music singer who rose to nationwide fame in the US during the 1930s and 40s. However, it was her controversial and heart-wrenching ballad Strange Fruit, based on a poem by Abel Meeropol and recorded in 1939, that got Billie Holiday in hot water with the federal government.

As Billie Holiday was also a heroin addict, she was targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics as part of a growing effort to escalate and racialize the war on drugs. The first commissioner of the newly formed bureau, Harry Anslinger decided to send in an African American agent named Jimmy Fletcher to track Holiday's every move as white agents had a hard time not being conspicuous in Harlem and Baltimore.

Whether you're a fan of Billie Holiday's work or just want to learn more about this difficult time in U.S. history, we'll show you how to watch The United States vs. Billie Holiday from anywhere in the world.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday: When and where?

The new film The United States vs. Billie Holiday premieres on Hulu on Friday, February 26. The R-rated film has a run time of 130 minutes and was directed by Lee Daniels.

How to watch The United States vs. Billie Holiday in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a Hulu subscription, you'll be able to watch The United States vs. Billie Holiday when it premieres on the streaming service on Friday, February 26. If you're not a subscriber yet, Hulu is currently offering a 1-month free trial which should give you plenty of time to test it out yourself.