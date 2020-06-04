At UFC 250, Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes will attempt to be the first UFC fighter ever to successfully defend world titles in two weight classes while holding both belts at the same time when she defends her women's featherweight title. Her opponent, Felicia "Feenom" Spencer is one of the UFC's top women's featherweight fighters despite the fact that this is only her fourth fight in the promotion. While still somewhat new to the UFC, Spencer previously held the Invicta FC title for the women's featherweight division.

After holding several of its past events in Jacksonville, Florida, the UFC is finally returning to Las Vegas for UFC 250 which will be held at the promotion's UFC APEX. There won't be any fans in the crowd though as the event is closed to the public but once again the UFC is delivering a stacked card at a time when most other professional sports have yet to resume operations.

The odds for UFC 250's main event are clearly in Nunes' favor as many consider her to be the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time but will Spencer be able to defeat her and claim the women's featherweight title as her own?

Elsewhere on the card, Raphael Assunção will take on Cody Garbrandt in a bantamweight bout, Aljamain Sterling will go up against Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight bout, Neil Magny will face off against Anthony Rocco Martin in a welterweight bout and Eddie Wineland and Sean O'Malley will meet in the ring for a bantamweight bout.

Whether you're a long-time UFC fan or are just looking to catch all the action as the promotion returns to Las Vegas for the first time in months, keep reading to find out exactly how to watch UFC 250 online or on TV in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia.

UFC 250 - Where and when?

UFC 250 will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 6. Once again there will be no fans in attendance and the event will be closed to the public. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm / 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 250 online in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN

As the UFC has entered into an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025 ESPN+ is the only place where you'll be able to watch the UFC 250 PPV in the US. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, then you will be able to purchase access to the PPV for $65 and this price is for both monthly and annual subscribers.

However, if you haven't signed up for the service yet, ESPN is currently running a promotion where you can get the UFC 250 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for just $84.98. Although this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $50 by itself.

ESPN+ will allow you to watch the Early Prelims at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, the Prelims at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. Alternatively you can also watch the Prelims and Early Prelims on TV on ESPN or just the Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass.