This Saturday, February 8, the mighty Jon Jones will go up against powerful up-and-comer Dominick Reyes. Although Jones is arguably one of the best UFC fighters of all, Reyes has a number of strengths that directly counter Jones's weaknesses. In other words, it'll be an exciting fight — and one you definitely want to see.
As with all major UFC events, UFC 247 is pay per view, available exclusively through ESPN+. The good news is that ESPN+ is easy to install. Even better, it works incredibly well with Amazon Fire TV.
Whether you have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K, or the Fire TV Cube, here's how you can watch UFC 247.
How to watch UFC 247 through ESPN+ on Amazon Fire TV
- Navigate to the ESPN app on the Amazon App Store.
- Choose which device you want to install the app on via the dropdown menu, then hit Deliver.
- Either log in or create a new account.
- Note that ESPN + requires a subscription, paid either monthly or annually.
- Purchase the right to watch UFC 247. It's a pay-per-view (PPV) event, so you cannot watch it for free.
- If you're a new subscriber, you'll have the opportunity to sign up for a year of ESPN+ plus the event at a discounted price.
How much does the UFC 247 pay-per-view cost?
On its own, the UFC 247 PPV costs $49.99. However, you can also purchase UFC 247 and a year of ESPN+ at a discounted cost of $84.98 if you're a new subscriber and sign up for an annual account. Monthly subscribers also have access to this deal.
How to watch UFC 247 outside the U.S.
Unfortunately, because ESPN+ region locks UFC PPV content, there's no easy way to watch it on your Amazon Fire TV if you're outside the U.S.. We're not saying that it's impossible, mind you. Only that it's challenging.
The first thing you'll need is a VPN account. This allows you to trick the ESPN+ application into thinking you're watching from the United States, giving you access to all the content that entails. Of course, given that you can't use a VPN on your TV, you'll also need a router that supports internal VPNs.
We've included our recommendations below.
Who's fighting in UFC 247?
The main event of UFC 247 starts at 10 PM EST, but there will also be preliminaries and early prelims earlier in the day.
Early Prelims (4:15 PM EST)
- Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson
- Andrew Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez
Prelims (8 PM EST)
- Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo
- Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
- Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams
- Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista
- Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera
Main Card (10 PM EST)
- Jon Jones (25-1-0) vs. Dominick Reyes (12-0-0)
- Valentina Schevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
- Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige
- Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
