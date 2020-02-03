This Saturday, February 8, the mighty Jon Jones will go up against powerful up-and-comer Dominick Reyes. Although Jones is arguably one of the best UFC fighters of all, Reyes has a number of strengths that directly counter Jones's weaknesses. In other words, it'll be an exciting fight — and one you definitely want to see.

As with all major UFC events, UFC 247 is pay per view, available exclusively through ESPN+. The good news is that ESPN+ is easy to install. Even better, it works incredibly well with Amazon Fire TV.

Whether you have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K, or the Fire TV Cube, here's how you can watch UFC 247.