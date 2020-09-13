The Tuscan Grand Prix is the 9th round in the F1 2020 Calendar and this weekend's race will be held at Mugello circuit. While Mugello has been used for testing by Ferrari since the track first opened in 1974 and more recently by Mercedes for tire testing, this will be the circuit's first ever Grand Prix. The Mugello circuit has a total of 15 turns, a circuit length of 3.25 miles and drivers will complete 59 laps before finishing the 192 mile race. Racing Experience's Gary Hauser currently holds the best lap record at Mugello with a time of one minute and thirty four seconds.

As for the standings going into the ninth race of the 2020 F1 season, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton still holds the top spot with 164 points, 5 wins and 6 podiums. However, there's been a bit of a change in the second spot as Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas with 117 points, 1 win and 6 podiums has managed to overtake Red Bull's Max Verstappen who is now in third place with 110 points, 1 win and 6 podiums. When it comes to the constructor standings, Mercedes still ranks first with 281 points followed by Red Bull with 158 points and McLaren with 98 points.

At last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, the podium looked quite a bit different than it has at other race's this season with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly taking the top spot followed by McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr. and Racing Point's Lawrence Stroll. This was because a Safety Car was brought out to recover the car of Haas' Kevin Magnussen on Lap 20 and Mercedes made the decision to pit Lewis Hamilton after the call had been made, earning him a 10-second stop/go penalty which ultimately ended up costing him the race.

Whether you're closely following the 2020 Formula 1 season or just want to tune in to see Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix on TV or online from anywhere in the world.

Tuscan Grand Prix - When and where?

The Tuscan Grand Prix will be held at the Mugello circuit in Tuscany, Italy from September 11-13. The Tuscan Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 13 and the race will begin at 9:10am ET, 6:10am PT, 2:10pm BST and 11:10pm AEST.

How to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch this weekend's Formula 1 racing.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

