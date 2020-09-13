The 2020 Formula 1 season continues and this weekend teams and drivers will be staying in Italy for the Tuscan Grand Prix where they'll race at the Mugello circuit which will be holding its first Grand Prix ever.
The Tuscan Grand Prix is the 9th round in the F1 2020 Calendar and this weekend's race will be held at Mugello circuit. While Mugello has been used for testing by Ferrari since the track first opened in 1974 and more recently by Mercedes for tire testing, this will be the circuit's first ever Grand Prix. The Mugello circuit has a total of 15 turns, a circuit length of 3.25 miles and drivers will complete 59 laps before finishing the 192 mile race. Racing Experience's Gary Hauser currently holds the best lap record at Mugello with a time of one minute and thirty four seconds.
As for the standings going into the ninth race of the 2020 F1 season, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton still holds the top spot with 164 points, 5 wins and 6 podiums. However, there's been a bit of a change in the second spot as Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas with 117 points, 1 win and 6 podiums has managed to overtake Red Bull's Max Verstappen who is now in third place with 110 points, 1 win and 6 podiums. When it comes to the constructor standings, Mercedes still ranks first with 281 points followed by Red Bull with 158 points and McLaren with 98 points.
At last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, the podium looked quite a bit different than it has at other race's this season with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly taking the top spot followed by McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr. and Racing Point's Lawrence Stroll. This was because a Safety Car was brought out to recover the car of Haas' Kevin Magnussen on Lap 20 and Mercedes made the decision to pit Lewis Hamilton after the call had been made, earning him a 10-second stop/go penalty which ultimately ended up costing him the race.
Whether you're closely following the 2020 Formula 1 season or just want to tune in to see Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix on TV or online from anywhere in the world.
Tuscan Grand Prix - When and where?
The Tuscan Grand Prix will be held at the Mugello circuit in Tuscany, Italy from September 11-13. The Tuscan Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 13 and the race will begin at 9:10am ET, 6:10am PT, 2:10pm BST and 11:10pm AEST.
How to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch this weekend's Formula 1 racing.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
How to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix on ESPN. The network will show the race on ESPN2 beginning at 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT on Sunday. However, if you happen to miss the race, ESPN will show it again twice on Sunday evening at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT on ESPNEWS as well as at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on ESPN2.
Don't want to sign up for cable just to watch Formula 1 on ESPN? Don't worry as there are a number of streaming services, all at different price points which will give you access to the network so you can watch the Tuscan Grand Prix online. We've listed a few of the best options below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $30 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Live stream the Tuscan Grand Prix in Canada
Canadian viewers will be able to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix on TSN and the network's coverage of the race will begin at 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT on Sunday on TSN.
If you're not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.
How to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix in the UK
Formula 1 fans in the UK that have a Sky Sports subscription will be able to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix on the network's dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also stream the full race on your smartphone or tablet with the Sky Go app. Sky Sports will begin its coverage of the Tuscan Grand Prix at 12:30pm BST on Sunday and the race itself will start at 2:10pm BST.
If you don't want commit to a lengthy Sky Sports subscription, don't worry as you can watch the network's coverage of the Tuscan Grand Prix on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the race on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.
Get a Tuscan Grand Prix live stream in Australia
If you live in Australia and have a Foxtel cable package, you'll be to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix on Fox Sports. The network will show the race at 11:05pm AEST on Sunday evening but if you happen to miss the race, there will be replays on Monday at 6am AEST and at 12pm AEST.
Australian viewers who have already cut the cord can watch the entire event on Kayo Sports. The streaming service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix.
For those who don't have cable and aren't interested in signing up for Kayo Sports, 10 Bold broadcasts race highlights on Monday night after each Grand Prix for free.
Tuscan Grand Prix Teams and Drivers
Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton – #44
- Valtteri Bottas – #77
Ferrari
- Sebastian Vettel – #5
- Charles Leclerc – #16
Red Bull
- Alex Albon – #23
- Max Verstappen – #33
McLaren
- Lando Norris – #4
- Carlos Sainz – #55
Renault
- Daniel Ricciardo – #3
- Esteban Ocon – #31
Toro Rosso
- Pierre Gasly – #10
- Daniil Kvyat – #26
Racing Point
- Sergio Perez – #11
- Lance Stroll – #18
Alfa Romeo
- Kimi Raikkonen – #7
- Antonio Giovinazzi – #99
Haas
- Romain Grosjean – #8
- Kevin Magnussen – #20
Williams
- George Russell – #63
- Nicholas Latifi – #6
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.