When you're preparing for the big game day with your friends and family, you'll want to make sure that everything is ready well ahead of time. If you were planning on streaming over your PlayStation 4, you might run into some issues. Since the death of PlayStation Vue, you might not be sure about exactly how to watch the Superbowl on your PlayStation. Luckily, you have a few options.

Since there is no proper FoxSports app on PlayStation, at the forefront of your viable options is YouTube TV. PlayStation has actively encouraged former PlayStation Vue users to swap over to YouTube TV. Recently, a full YouTube TV app was added to PlayStation and this will be the simplest way to get ready for the Super Bowl.

If you haven't signed up for YouTube TV before, you should be able to redeem a free trial. Whether you're on a free trial or an active subscriber, you'll want to download the YouTube TV app to your PlayStation 4. From there, find the appropriate local Fox station and you'll be all set.

For more information on getting set up there, you can check out our guide on watching the Super Bowl through YouTube TV. Super Bowl LIV kick off is at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game is a bout between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.