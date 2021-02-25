After devoting its State of Play shows to specific games like The Last of Us Part 2 throughout 2020, Sony recently announced a new State of Play showcase for February 25, 2021. This showcase isn't focused on a single game and is instead bringing a variety of updates and announcements on PS4 and PS5 titles for players to look forward to. Here's how to watch today's State of Play presentation.
How to watch the Feb. 25 PlayStation State of Play
Today's State of Play kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The show will be around 30 minutes long, give or take a bit. 10 games will be show, with both new titles and some games previously announced at the June 2020 Future of Gaming showcase both being featured.
- Go to the official PlayStation YouTube video for the State of Play.
- Alternatively, you can also go to the official PlayStation Twitch channel.
The YouTube link is live now, if you want to wait until it goes live at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Twitch stream will only go live a short few minutes before everything begins.
As for what to expect, we can make some educated guesses, especially for what is coming from Sony Worldwide Studios. Sony highlights that some of the games being featured were previously announced in 2020. This means we could see updates on some upcoming games like Returnal, Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart or Horizon Forbidden West.
The farthest-out PS5 title with a release date is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which is up for preorder and set to release on June 11, 2021. Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed in 2022, while the next God of War is technically still slated to arrive this year.
As for third-party games, updates on the release date for Kena: Bridge of Spirits seems likely, not to mention the long-rumored Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 upgrade. We'll have to wait and see just what this mix of games ends up being. If you aren't able to watch the showcase live, we'll be covering all the announcements, including a round-up of everything revealed once it's over. Some of these titles could end up being the best PS5 games available this year, especially in a year where practically everything is being delayed.
