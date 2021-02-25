After devoting its State of Play shows to specific games like The Last of Us Part 2 throughout 2020, Sony recently announced a new State of Play showcase for February 25, 2021. This showcase isn't focused on a single game and is instead bringing a variety of updates and announcements on PS4 and PS5 titles for players to look forward to. Here's how to watch today's State of Play presentation.

How to watch the Feb. 25 PlayStation State of Play

Today's State of Play kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The show will be around 30 minutes long, give or take a bit. 10 games will be show, with both new titles and some games previously announced at the June 2020 Future of Gaming showcase both being featured.

Go to the official PlayStation YouTube video for the State of Play. Alternatively, you can also go to the official PlayStation Twitch channel.

The YouTube link is live now, if you want to wait until it goes live at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Twitch stream will only go live a short few minutes before everything begins.