For the first time in nearly nine years, Americans will return to space in a historic mission called Demo-2 conducted by Elon Musk's space exploration company SpaceX. Among the 2-person crew includes NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley who have been aboard previous trips to space, and NASA is making it easier than ever to watch as the shuttle blasts off.

SpaceX Launch: When & where

Pending acceptable launch conditions, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is to takeoff at 4:33 p.m. EDT this Wednesday, May 27. There is a 60% chance of favorable conditions as of Tuesday morning, though if the mission is scrubbed, the next two potential launch dates are set for Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. and Sunday, May 31 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

The Demo-2 mission will send Behnken and Hurley to orbit on a 19-hour journey to the ISS and viewers will be able to watch right from their TVs at home on Discovery and Science Channel (beginning at 2 p.m. EDT), streaming on services like Sling TV, as well as via YouTube and the NASA app.

How to watch the SpaceX Launch live from anywhere

