After last year's Pandemic Special, the residents of the sleepy mountain town of South Park are back with an all-new hour-long special and we have all the details on how you can watch the South Park Vaccination Special online or on TV.
While season 24 of the animated sitcom has already been announced, Matt Stone and Trey Parker decided to take the show in a different direction last year when they revealed that South Park would be doing its first hour-long episode covering the pandemic.
The Pandemic Special showed us just how Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Eric, Butters and the other kids from South Park Elementary have been dealing with wearing masks, social distancing and doing distance learning classes on Zoom. However, we also learned that Randy Marsh and Mickey Mouse may have been responsible for unleashing Covid-19 in the first place.
Some time has passed and the Covid-19 vaccine is now available and the residents of South Park are eager to get their hands on it. At the same time though, a hilarious new militant group with ties to QAnon is trying to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
Whether you've been watching South Park since the show first premiered in 1997 or you just want to see if people really did enjoy Randy's Pandemic Special, we'll show you how to watch the South Park Vaccination Special from anywhere in the world.
South Park Vaccination Special - When and where?
The South Park Vaccination Special will premiere on Wednesday, March 10 at 8pm ET/PT on Comedy Central and MTV2. If you happen to miss it for some reason, Comedy Central will show it again at 9pm and 10pm ET/PT.
Watch the South Park Vaccination Special from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch the South Park Vaccination Special in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the show's second hour-long special when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
How to watch the South Park Vaccination Special in the U.S.
If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the South Park Vaccination Special live when it airs on Comedy Central and MTV2 at 9pm ET/PT on Wednesday, March 10. You'll also be able to stream the special online on HBO Max beginning on Thursday, March 11.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the South Park Vaccination Special? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to Comedy Central so you can watch it online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to Comedy Central, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to Comedy Central as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to Comedy Central as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
- AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to Comedy Central and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Get a South Park Vaccination Special livestream in Canada
Canadian South Park fans will be able to watch the show's Vaccination Special on the streaming service Crave. Crave costs $9.99 per month and while you could sign up through your cable provider, signing up directly through Crave will get you a free week. Your subscription also gives you access to Crave Originals and you can watch content on a variety of devices including PC, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung SmartTV, Chromecast and mobile.
Watch the South Park Vaccination Special in the UK
If you live in the UK and have a cable package from Sky, Virgin or BT, you'll be able to watch the South Park Vaccination Special on Comedy Central UK. Unfortunately the network has yet to set a release date for the special but if you just can't wait, you can always grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch it early.
Livestream the South Park Vaccination Special in Australia for free
Australian South Park fans will be able to watch the show's Vaccination Special for free on either 10 Shake or 10 Play beginning on Thursday, March 11 at 8:30pm AEDT.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
