While season 24 of the animated sitcom has already been announced, Matt Stone and Trey Parker decided to take the show in a different direction last year when they revealed that South Park would be doing its first hour-long episode covering the pandemic.

After last year's Pandemic Special, the residents of the sleepy mountain town of South Park are back with an all-new hour-long special and we have all the details on how you can watch the South Park Vaccination Special online or on TV.

The Pandemic Special showed us just how Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Eric, Butters and the other kids from South Park Elementary have been dealing with wearing masks, social distancing and doing distance learning classes on Zoom. However, we also learned that Randy Marsh and Mickey Mouse may have been responsible for unleashing Covid-19 in the first place.

Some time has passed and the Covid-19 vaccine is now available and the residents of South Park are eager to get their hands on it. At the same time though, a hilarious new militant group with ties to QAnon is trying to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.

Whether you've been watching South Park since the show first premiered in 1997 or you just want to see if people really did enjoy Randy's Pandemic Special, we'll show you how to watch the South Park Vaccination Special from anywhere in the world.

South Park Vaccination Special - When and where?

The South Park Vaccination Special will premiere on Wednesday, March 10 at 8pm ET/PT on Comedy Central and MTV2. If you happen to miss it for some reason, Comedy Central will show it again at 9pm and 10pm ET/PT.

Watch the South Park Vaccination Special from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the South Park Vaccination Special in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the show's second hour-long special when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

