If you can't get enough of shows like Love Island and Love is Blind, the new series Singletown on HBO Max is a must-see. The show takes five long-term couples who have recently split and are considering seeing other people, putting them into one apartment building where they'll all live together, go out on new dates with new people, and then return back to their exes at the end of the day to discuss whether they should get back together or continue searching for new love instead.

Singletown: When & where

The first season of Singletown is now available to watch on HBO Max. That means you can stream all 15 episodes today or watch them one by one over the next few weeks on any device which can access HBO Max, including on Android and iOS devices, on your computer, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gaming consoles, Samsung smart TVs and Android TVs, and more.

How to watch Singletown from anywhere

If you're in the U.S., signing up for HBO Max will give you access to stream the first season of Singletown right now. However, those who aren't in the U.S. currently might have a bit more trouble watching the show where they're located.

