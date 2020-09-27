Gameweek three of the 2020/21 Premier League season is underway, and today's fixture list includes an all-Yorkshire affair as Premier League new boys Leeds United make the short trip south to Sheffield United. Don't miss a moment with our Sheffield United vs Leeds United live stream guide.

Sheffield United have faced a difficult start to their 2020/21 season and are yet to register a single point in the league. The Blades opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat at home to Wolves with a 1-0 away loss at Aston Villa a week later. In between those Premier League fixtures, Chris Wilder's side were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup in the second round after losing to Burnley on penalties.

Playing against newly-promoted Leeds United, Sheffield United, who finished ninth last season, would be expected to walk away with three points though current form and a local rivalry may stand in the way of that. Wilder's team needs to start accumulating points soon, though, as they face Arsenal, Liverpool, and Man City in the next month of fixtures.

It's one win from two in the Premier League so far for Leeds United. Considering The Whites are playing in the top tier of English football for the first time since 2004, manager Marcelo Bielsa would likely consider their start a successful one. Leeds' results include an entertaining opening game at Liverpool, pushing the titleholders all game before ultimately losing 4-3, as well as a 4-3 victory of their own against fellow promoted side Fulham.

Like Sheffield United, Leeds also crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the second stage after Championship side Hull City knocked them out on penalties.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Sheffield United vs Leeds United no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Sheffield United vs Leeds United: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Bramall Lane on Sunday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 12pm BST local time.

That makes it a 7am ET / 4am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 9pm AEST start on Sunday evening.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Sheffield United vs Leeds United game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.