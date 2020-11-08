This year the Buffalo Bills are no joke and continue to show that this year might be different from prior seasons. They're playing hard, tough football and even beat the Patriots last week. However, they'll have to face a vastly better offense in the Seattle Seahawks for Week 9.

Honestly, I don't really know what to think about the Seahawks this year. Russell Wilson is having another MVP-type season, which is nothing new, but the team is just weird to watch. They have an insanely potent offense, but a defense that can't stop anyone. Scoring 30+ points each week isn't ideal, either.

This week Russell Wilson revealed he spends over $1 million a year to recover his mind and body after each season, and that he wants to play until he's 45 years old. However, if he keeps having to put up massive points because the defense struggles, that might be impossible.

Enough about the Seahawks, and how about those Bills? They look tough this year and could have the defense to finally slow down the Seahawks. As we said earlier, this might be the game of the week and absolutely one no fan wants to miss. Vegas is only giving the Seahawks 3-points, which means it's anyone's game.

Here's how to watch the Seahawks vs Bills live from anywhere.

Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills: When and where?

In week 9, the Seattle Seahawks travel across the country to take on the Bills at Bills Stadium. The game will be chilly, but we're not expecting any snow. Fans can tune-in at 1pm ET / 10am ET on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it'll be a late evening game at 6pm.

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we'll talk about shortly. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Bills using some other method, we have some tips.

