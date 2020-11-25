After 27 years, fans of the 90s sitcom Saved by the Bell will have a chance to return to Bayside High when the new original series premieres on NBC's streaming service Peacock just in time for Thanksgiving.
While it was initially believed to be a reboot, Saved by the Bell is actually a reimagining of the original series that will focus on an entirely new class of students at Bayside High. However, several cast members from the original show including Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez and John Michael Higgins will return to reprise their roles as Jessie Spano, A. C. Slater and Principal Toddman respectively.
In the new original series by Emmy award winning writer Tracey Wigfield, California governor Zack Morris, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar from the original cast, gets into trouble for closing too many of the state's underfunded high schools. However, he quickly comes up with a solution to the problem by suggesting that all of the affected students get sent to the most well-funded schools in California including Bayside High. This influx of new students at the school gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never had a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.
While the original show aired weekly, NBC is bringing all ten episodes of the Saved by the Bell reboot to Peacock on Wednesday, November 25. Viewers can also catch up on past episodes from the original series on Peacock as the streaming service launched a new Saved by the Bell channel ahead of the reboot's release.
Whether you grew up watching the show in the 90s or are just looking for something fun to watch with your family this Thanksgiving, we'll show you exactly how to watch Saved by the Bell online from anywhere in the world.
Saved by the Bell - When and where?
The reboot of the classic 90s sitcom Saved by the Bell will be available to watch on NBC's streaming service Peacock beginning at 3am ET / 12am PT on Wednesday, November 25. All 10 episodes of the new original series will release at the same time on Peacock Premium and each episode will be 22 minutes long.
How to watch Saved by the Bell from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Saved by the Bell in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new original series when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Saved by the Bell. Get in on this deal now!
Watch Saved by the Bell in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock
US viewers will be able to watch all 10 episodes of the Saved by the Bell reboot when it premieres on Peacock on Wednesday, November 25. If you're not a Peacock subscriber yet, you can sign up for the service's Free plan to check out the first episode of the new original series. In order to watch all 10 episodes though, you'll need to sign up for Peacock Premium which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year.
Additionally, Peacock launched a new Saved by the Bell channel earlier this month that features over 100 episodes from the original series ahead of the reboot's release. Unlike the new series, all of these episodes can be streamed online for free with just a Peacock Free plan.
Get a Saved by the Bell livestream in Canada
Unlike in the US, Canadian fans of Saved by the Bell have plenty of ways to watch the new original series. If you're a cable subscriber, you can watch the show on W Network or on Global beginning at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, November 26. However, while Global will only show the first episode of the reboot, W Network will show back to back episodes. New episodes will air at the same time every week but if you want to binge watch all 10 episodes at once, you can do so on STACKTV on Amazon Prime Video. STACKTV costs $12.99 per month but the service does offer a 30-day free trial if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Saved by the Bell reboot.
How to watch Saved by the Bell in the UK
Unfortunately for fans of Saved by the Bell in the UK, none of the country's broadcasters or streaming services have yet to acquire the rights to the new original series. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch it in the UK.
Livestream Saved by the Bell in Australia
Australian viewers will be able to watch the Saved by the Bell reboot on the streaming service Stan beginning on Thursday, November 26. Stan offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Premium plan for $17 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching Saved by the Bell in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $10 per month should suffice. Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30-day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
