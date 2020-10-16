Virtual concerts have taken over for live music events in 2020, but after such a tumultuous year, more than 90% of independent live music venues are now in danger of closing permanently. If we don't see a change soon, virtual concerts may be the only way music fans can see their favorite artists on stage indefinitely.
In support of all the independent venues that are closed around the United States, the National Independent Venue Association presents the Save Our Stages Fest, a three-day livestreamed event that's free to watch and features performances from some of the most popular acts in the world. Musicians like Macklemore, Finneas, Demi Lovato, The Roots, Dave Matthews, and Reba Mcentire will hit the stage at notable venues across the nation to perform live.
This benefit event hopes to generate awareness, advocacy, and donations for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund which directly supports the most vulnerable venues at this time.
Save Our Stages Fest: When and where
The Save Our Stages Fest begins on Friday, October 16 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT and will be streamed live on the NIVA official YouTube channel. Day Two of Save Our Stages begins at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on October 17 while Day Three starts at 5PM ET / 2PM PT. For a full list of set times, check out the Save Our Stages website. That will also give you an idea of how long the artist you're looking to watch will be performing.
Who will be performing at Save Our Stages Fest?
- Day One: Alec Benjamin, Finneas, Sebastián Yatra, Dizzy Fae, Macklemore, YG, G-Eazy, Marshmello + Demi Lovato, and Dillon Francis
- Day Two: Jason Mraz, Adam Melchor, Kelsea Ballerini, JP Saxe, Cautious Clay, Bea Miller, Gus Dapperton, Phoebe Bridgers, Rise Against, Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, The Roots, Portugal. The Man, and Major Lazer
- Day Three: Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Dave Matthews, Monica, Black Pumas, Nathaniel Rateliff, Reba McEntire, The Revivalists, The Lumineers
How to watch Save Our Stages Fest live stream
This weekend's Save Our Stages Fest will be streaming live on YouTube, though you might find that "you're not allowed to view this video in your country". If that's the case, all you need to do is sign up for a VPN service. This will help you bypass location restrictions on YouTube and other sites and make it appear as if you're viewing that content from a country you've selected.
