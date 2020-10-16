Virtual concerts have taken over for live music events in 2020, but after such a tumultuous year, more than 90% of independent live music venues are now in danger of closing permanently. If we don't see a change soon, virtual concerts may be the only way music fans can see their favorite artists on stage indefinitely.

In support of all the independent venues that are closed around the United States, the National Independent Venue Association presents the Save Our Stages Fest, a three-day livestreamed event that's free to watch and features performances from some of the most popular acts in the world. Musicians like Macklemore, Finneas, Demi Lovato, The Roots, Dave Matthews, and Reba Mcentire will hit the stage at notable venues across the nation to perform live.

This benefit event hopes to generate awareness, advocacy, and donations for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund which directly supports the most vulnerable venues at this time.