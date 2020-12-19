SNL has entertained audiences in the US and around the world since the late-night sketch comedy show first debuted all the way back in 1975. In addition to tonight's host, countless actors have made a name for themselves on the show over the years including Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Bill Murray, Bill Hader, Chris Farley, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Chevy Chase, and Eddie Murphy.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season earlier this year and in the final episode of 2020 we'll get to see former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig host the show for the fourth time.

The holidays are just around the corner now and SNL is known for doing things a bit differently during its annual Christmas Special. This is why former cast members are usually picked to host as was the case last year when Eddie Murphy was given the honor.

Ahead of the release of her latest film Wonder Woman 1984, Kristen Wiig will host this year's Christmas Special with musical guest Dua Lipa. Wiig was a regular SNL cast member from 2005-2012 and during her time on the show, she was known for playing a number of odd characters including Gilly, Target Lady, and Dooneese in her sketches. Back in May of this year, Wiig also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live at Home during the time when cast members were appearing on the show remotely from their homes.

Whether you're a big Kristen Wiig fan or just want to see how the cast of SNL is preparing for the holidays, we'll show you how to watch this year's SNL Christmas Special on TV or online from anywhere in the world.

Saturday Night Live: When and where?

New episodes of Saturday Night Live air every Saturday at 11:30pm ET/ 8:30pm PT on NBC and run for approximately 90 minutes each. However, the show won't return to TV with new episodes until February of 2021.

Watch Saturday Night Live from anywhere

However, if you want to watch SNL this week when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

