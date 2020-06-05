RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is returning for its fifth season and once again we'll get to see 10 past queens return to the runway for a chance to claim their spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. According to award-winning host and executive producer RuPaul, season 5 will be a bit different from past seasons as it will feature a new twist. In season 5, only the main challenge winner will lip sync for her legacy against a Lip Sync Assassin which will be a notable contestant from a previous season. If the All-Star wins the lip sync, she'll get the power to eliminate a fellow queen and win a $10,000 jackpot cash prize. However, if the Lip Sync Assassin wins, the eliminated queen will be determined after a vote by the rest of the contestants.

The ten queens competing in this season's competition are: Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1)

(Season 3, All Stars 1) Blair St. Clair (Season 10)

(Season 10) Derrick Barry (Season 8)

(Season 8) India Ferrah (Season 3)

(Season 3) Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1)

(Season 2, All Stars 1) Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3)

(Season 3) Mayhem Miller (Season 10)

(Season 10) Miz Cracker (Season 10)

(Season 10) Ongina (Season 1)

(Season 1) Shea Couleé (Season 9) The last queen standing at the end of RuPual's Drag Race All Stars season 5 will waltz away with the All Stars crown, a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $100,000. Whether you're a big RuPaul fan or just want to see 10 of the show's best queens walk down the runway one more time, we'll show you how to watch season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars online from anywhere in the world. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - When and where? Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will premiere on Friday, June 5 at 8pm ET/PT on VH1. The latest season of the show was originally scheduled to air on Showtime but due to the pandemic, it was moved back to VH1. There will likely be 10 episodes in season 5 that will run for a little over an hour each. How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the show's latest season. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

Live stream RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in the U.S. If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars on Fridays at 8pm ET/PT when it airs on VH1. You can also stream past seasons of the show on VH1's website but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider to do so. Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable subscription just to watch the latest season of the show? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to VH1 so you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you. Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to VH1, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange Lifestyle Extra package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to VH1 you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

fuboTV - $54.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes VH1 as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.

