Arguably the most intriguing of this week's Champions League group phase matches, tonight's clash at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano brings together two big sides teams desperate to register their first win of the campaign. Don't miss a moment with our Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live stream guide.
In a group that also features Shakhtar Donetsk and Monchengladbach, Real and Inter had both been expected to waltz through to the last 16.
Nevertheless, it's the two less glamorous sides that currently top the table going into gameweek three, with Real sitting precariously at the bottom with a single point earned at Monchengladbach and having lost at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening fixture.
The pressure is therefore mounting on Zinedine Zidane to get a positive result tonight, with the Los Blancos legend keen not to earn himself the unwanted record of being the first Real boss not to lead his side into the knockout stages in the tournament's history.
Antonio Conte's Inter meanwhile have only won just two of their last 12 Champions League matches, and look set to be without injured star striker Romelu Lukaku for tonight's game.
Read on for your full guide to getting a Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live stream and watch this crucial Champions League clash online, no matter where in the world you are.
Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Where and when?
Tonight's match takes place behind closed doors at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. Kick-off is at 9pm local time (CEST), making it an 8pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and a 3pm ET/12pm PT kick-off in the U.S.
Watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this Champions League Group B match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan online in the U.S.
CBS has exclusive broadcast rights to the UEFA Champions League Cup in the U.S. and will be showing tonight's game via its All Access streaming service. Kick-off in the US is at 3PM ET/12pm PT.
Cord cutters also have the option of over-the-top service Fubo TV which carries CBS and currently has a free 7-day trial (it normally costs $59.99 a month).
Finally, there's also Spanish language coverage available in the US via TUDN and Univision.
How to stream Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live in the UK
BT Sports has exclusive rights to the UEFA Champions League in the UK and will be showing tonight's action from Madrid via its BT Sport ESPN channel. Kick off is at 8pm GMT.
The channel is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However if you don't want to be tied to a long contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass which gives you access to all BT channels and costs £25 a month on a rolling basis.
Live stream Real Madrid vs Inter Milan in Australia
Optus Sport is the network to head to for watching the Champions League Down Under, and kick-off for tonight's big clash between these two European footballing giants is set for 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.
Optus can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV.
Live stream Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live in Canada
As with all 20/21 Champions League action, tonight's Real Madrid vs Inter Milan will be shown exclusively in Canada via streaming service DAZN, with kick off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
DAZN costs CAD$20 per month or CAD$150 per year in Canada - but the network is also offering a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used the service before.
