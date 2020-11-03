Arguably the most intriguing of this week's Champions League group phase matches, tonight's clash at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano brings together two big sides teams desperate to register their first win of the campaign. Don't miss a moment with our Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live stream guide.

In a group that also features Shakhtar Donetsk and Monchengladbach, Real and Inter had both been expected to waltz through to the last 16.

Nevertheless, it's the two less glamorous sides that currently top the table going into gameweek three, with Real sitting precariously at the bottom with a single point earned at Monchengladbach and having lost at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening fixture.

The pressure is therefore mounting on Zinedine Zidane to get a positive result tonight, with the Los Blancos legend keen not to earn himself the unwanted record of being the first Real boss not to lead his side into the knockout stages in the tournament's history.

Antonio Conte's Inter meanwhile have only won just two of their last 12 Champions League matches, and look set to be without injured star striker Romelu Lukaku for tonight's game.

Read on for your full guide to getting a Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live stream and watch this crucial Champions League clash online, no matter where in the world you are.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Where and when?

Tonight's match takes place behind closed doors at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. Kick-off is at 9pm local time (CEST), making it an 8pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and a 3pm ET/12pm PT kick-off in the U.S.

