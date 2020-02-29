La Liga is on a knife edge with just two points separating both these two teams. The timing therefore couldn't be better for this latest installment of EL Classico. Don't miss a kick by following or Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream guide below.
With Real currently sitting in second and having suffered a 2-1 midweek loss at home to Man City in the Champions League, there's added intrigue as to how Zinedine Zidane's side respond to that damaging defeat.
Barcelona head coach Quique Setien is just two months into his new job and will be desperate to endear himself to the Nou Camp faithful by claiming victory in his first Clasico.
The Blaugrana certainly seem to have improved since the 61-year-old took charge, and look to be reverting back to their familiar style of playing the ball out from defence.
The away side are however experiencing something of a defensive crisis with first pick full-backs Jordi Alba are Sergi Roberto both injured, while Gerard Pique also looks unlikely to be available.
The question is, can Real take advantage of their great rivals apparent vulnerability. Los Blancos have struggled at times to hit the target this season,having failed to score on no less than eight occasions in La Liga during this campaign.
Which team will move a step closer to winning La Liga? Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Real Madrid vs Barcelona no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Where and when?
El Clasico takes place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Sunday with kick-off at 9 p.m. CET local time.
That makes it an 8 p.m. GMT start in the UK and a 3 p.m. Eastern, 12 p.m. Pacific kick-off in the U.S. For those tuning in from Australia, it's a 7 a.m. AEDT start on Monday morning for those Down Under.
Watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of El Clasico further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Real Madrid vs Barcelona, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona online in the US exclusively on BeIN Sports
Pay TV sports service BeIN Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to La Liga in the U.S., including El Clasico. Subscribers also get access to watching matches via the BeIN Sports Connect streaming app.
BeIN Sport can be accessed via most cable providers, as well as TV streaming services such as as FuboTV and Sling. They also carry free trials, so it's worth checking out if you're of cord cutting persuasion.
How to stream Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live in the UK
You'll need to be a Premier Sports customers to watch all the action from the Bernabéu on Sunday in the UK.
The subscription service is available to Sky TV customers from just £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel. Coverage is fairly no-frills and will get straight to the action at 8 p.m. GMT.
There's also the option of going for the network's full-fat serving that will get you LaLiga TV plus Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2 for just £9.99 on both Sky and Virgin Media, giving you access to the network's Premier Player streaming app as well as live coverage of Serie A and the Dutch Eredivisie. If it's just streaming access you want, then go for the standalone Premier Player package that includes everything for online viewing for £9.99 a month.
Live stream Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live in Australia
If you're planning on watching El Clasico Down Under, then you'll need to be a beIN Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the tournament for Australia.
You'll need to be ready to tune in at 7 a.m. AEDT on Monday morning to watch the action from Madrid.
Live stream El Clasico live in Canada
As with their North American neighbours, BeIN Sports is the place to head for Spanish soccer fans in Canada, with the BeIN Sports Connect app on mobile the way to go for streaming the match on the go.
If you're not keen on subscribing to BeIN then you also have the option of going with FuboTV who are the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage.
