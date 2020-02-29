With Real currently sitting in second and having suffered a 2-1 midweek loss at home to Man City in the Champions League, there's added intrigue as to how Zinedine Zidane's side respond to that damaging defeat.

La Liga is on a knife edge with just two points separating both these two teams. The timing therefore couldn't be better for this latest installment of EL Classico. Don't miss a kick by following or Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream guide below.

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien is just two months into his new job and will be desperate to endear himself to the Nou Camp faithful by claiming victory in his first Clasico.

The Blaugrana certainly seem to have improved since the 61-year-old took charge, and look to be reverting back to their familiar style of playing the ball out from defence.

The away side are however experiencing something of a defensive crisis with first pick full-backs Jordi Alba are Sergi Roberto both injured, while Gerard Pique also looks unlikely to be available.

The question is, can Real take advantage of their great rivals apparent vulnerability. Los Blancos have struggled at times to hit the target this season,having failed to score on no less than eight occasions in La Liga during this campaign.

Which team will move a step closer to winning La Liga? Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Real Madrid vs Barcelona no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Where and when?

El Clasico takes place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Sunday with kick-off at 9 p.m. CET local time.

That makes it an 8 p.m. GMT start in the UK and a 3 p.m. Eastern, 12 p.m. Pacific kick-off in the U.S. For those tuning in from Australia, it's a 7 a.m. AEDT start on Monday morning for those Down Under.

Watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of El Clasico further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Real Madrid vs Barcelona, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

