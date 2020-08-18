Champions League glory is on the line tonight as French giants Paris Saint-Germain take on RB Leipzig at the Estádio da Luz. Read on to find out how to watch this crucial match between RB Leipzig vs PSG, no matter where in the world you are.
The rejigged format of this Coronavirus-delayed tournament means tonight's match is a one-off game played at the neutral venue of Benfica's Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, with the spoils for the winner a Champions League final clash against Lyon or Bayern Munich.
Both sides hoping to progress to their first-ever Champions League final with a victory tonight, though PSG go into the match as favorites. The French side won a domestic treble this season with Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Coupe de la Ligue trophies.
The Parisians saw off Atalanta in their quarter-final bout with two late goals from Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting needed in order to progress to this stage. There's no doubt that PSG have been a force in France this season, but the Champions League is the competition they will covet the most, especially when considering the talent at the club and the amount of money invested by the owners.
RB Leipzig have experienced a meteoric rise since the club was founded in 2009. The Red Bulls only entered the German top-flight in 2016 and finished in third place in the 2019/20 campaign. Having seen off the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the last-16 stage and bypassing La Liga's Atletico Madrid in their quarter-final tie, they will be no pushover.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Champions League quarter-final clash between RB Leipzig vs PSG with our guide below.
RB Leipzig vs PSG: Where and when?
This Champions League semi-final clash is a one-legged match which is being played at the neutral venue of the Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal behind closed doors.
Kick-off is set for 8pm (WEST) local time today, August 18. That also makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for folks tuning in from the U.S.. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick off on Wednesday morning.
Watch RB Leipzig vs PSG online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching RB Leipzig vs PSG, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG online in the U.S.
CBS Sports is now the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. All of the remaining games of the 19/20 Champions League campaign will be available to stream live via CBS All Access, including this blockbuster clash. Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.
If you find yourself unable to access local coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above remains one of the best services currently out there.
It's a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off in the US for tonight's match.
CBS All Access
You can watch all of the remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League games via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial.
Fubo TV
If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.
How to stream RB Leipzig vs PSG live in the UK
Friday's match will be available to watch on BT Sport 1, with coverage from the Estádio da Luz beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm BST kick-off.
If you're looking to stream matches via mobile, tablet, or PC, then BT Sport app or the BT Sport website is where you subscribers need to head to.
If you don't have a subscription BT now has a monthly pass that costs just £25 that also gets you access to BT's European football, Australian A-League, French Ligue 1, UEFA Women's Champions League, UFC events, and more. You can start and stop your membership whenever you like.
How to stream RB Leipzig vs PSG live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Champions League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between RB Leipzig vs PSG, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every remaining Champions League match without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream RB Leipzig vs PSG live in Australia
If you're planning on watching RB Leipzig vs PSG in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Champions League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
