The rejigged format of this Coronavirus-delayed tournament means tonight's match is a one-off game played at the neutral venue of Benfica's Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, with the spoils for the winner a Champions League final clash against Lyon or Bayern Munich.

Champions League glory is on the line tonight as French giants Paris Saint-Germain take on RB Leipzig at the Estádio da Luz. Read on to find out how to watch this crucial match between RB Leipzig vs PSG, no matter where in the world you are.

Both sides hoping to progress to their first-ever Champions League final with a victory tonight, though PSG go into the match as favorites. The French side won a domestic treble this season with Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Coupe de la Ligue trophies.

The Parisians saw off Atalanta in their quarter-final bout with two late goals from Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting needed in order to progress to this stage. There's no doubt that PSG have been a force in France this season, but the Champions League is the competition they will covet the most, especially when considering the talent at the club and the amount of money invested by the owners.

RB Leipzig have experienced a meteoric rise since the club was founded in 2009. The Red Bulls only entered the German top-flight in 2016 and finished in third place in the 2019/20 campaign. Having seen off the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the last-16 stage and bypassing La Liga's Atletico Madrid in their quarter-final tie, they will be no pushover.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Champions League quarter-final clash between RB Leipzig vs PSG with our guide below.

RB Leipzig vs PSG: Where and when?

This Champions League semi-final clash is a one-legged match which is being played at the neutral venue of the Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 8pm (WEST) local time today, August 18. That also makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for folks tuning in from the U.S.. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick off on Wednesday morning.

Watch RB Leipzig vs PSG online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching RB Leipzig vs PSG, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

