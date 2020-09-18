Following up on last month's hugely successful Verzuz: Brandy v. Monica, Apple Music is set to host another live event rap fans will not want to miss. This weekend, Rap Life Live is coming to you live from the historic Howard University for a night of powerful performances and discussions. Hosted by Ebro, Nadeska, and Lowkey, the free-to-stream event will feature performances by Rapsody, Lil Baby, Nas, and Wale amongst messages of empowerment and restoration.

When and where to watch Rap Life Live

Rap Life Life at Howard University will go live beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Friday, September 18. You can watch the livestream via the Apple Music app or on YouTube via the official Apple Music channel. We've embedded the YouTube link to the livestream above for easy access.

While the event is available to stream for free, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.

How to watch Rap Life Live livestream

There are a few different ways to watch Rap Life Life this weekend. You can stream the event live via the YouTube video above or via the Apple Music channel on YouTube. That means you can watch on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV, and wherever else you have access to YouTube. Another option is with the Apple Music app; of course, you'll need to become an Apple Music subscriber for that option.

The Rap Life Live event is being streamed for free, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.