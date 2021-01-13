Though we're halfway through the regular Ligue 1 season, the traditional French curtain-raiser — the Trophée des Champions — takes place today as Paris Saint-Germain take on Olympique de Marseille. Don't miss a moment with our PSG vs Marseille live stream guide.
Similar to the FA Community Shield in English football, France's Trophée des Champions is a showpiece event that normally marks the start of a new season in French football, taking place in late July or early August.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the match was postponed and eventually rescheduled to January. For the last decade, the season-opening fixture has been played abroad with Austria, Canada, China, Gabon, Morocco, Tunisia, and the USA all having played host. Minneapolis, Minnesota was expected to host this iteration before the pandemic hit.
The Trophée des Champions pits the Ligue 1 title-holders against the Coupe de France winners from the previous season. Since PSG did the double last season, winning both the league and league cup, Ligue 1 runners-up Marseille step in as their opponents in this delayed super cup match.
The Parisians have lifted the Trophée des Champions the last seven times it has been played and hold a record nine wins. The Olympians have won it only twice, with their last participation being back in 2011.
PSG come into today's game with a better league record, sitting in second place after 19 games and just one point behind current league leaders Lyon. OM are also doing well in the league this season. Though their league position is sixth right now, they have played two games fewer than the top five teams and six points from those would leave them just one point behind today's opponents.
Though today's game is technically a friendly, it's a statement of intent for the rest of the season and a chance for both sides to pick up some silverware. For PSG, it's also an opportunity to set a record eighth consecutive win. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of PSG vs Marseille no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
PSG vs Marseille: Where and when?
All eyes will be on the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens on Wednesday for this match which is set to kick-off is at 7:00pm CET local time.
That makes it an 8:00pm GMT start in the UK with 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 7:00am AEDT start on Thursday morning.
Watch PSG vs Marseille online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Trophée des Champions further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching PSG vs Marseille but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch PSG vs Marseille. Get in on this deal now!
How to stream PSG vs Marseille online in the U.S.
BeIN Sports has exclusive coverage of the Trophée des Champions this season making it the best way to watch the PSG vs Marseille match live.
If you don't already have access to the channel, you do have a few live-streaming options including Sling, Fanatiz, and Fubo.
Sling TV
Sign up for Sling TV's World Sports plan to access beIN Sports and 7 other channels for just $10 per month! Other channel bundles including beIN Sports and much more are available.
Fanatiz
Fanatiz offers beIN Sports among a bunch of other sports channels from $8 per month. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch the Trophée des Champions for free.
Fubo TV
Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch Trophée des Champions action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. It has a 7-day free trial and its mix of over a hundred channels, including beIN Sports, may keep you subscribing for longer.
How to stream PSG vs Marseille live in the UK
BT Sport has the rights to the Trophée des Champions game in the UK and is showing PSG vs Marseille on its BT Sport 2 channel and for streaming via its BT Sport app. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, and more.
Live stream PSG vs Marseille in Canada
BeIN Sports has the rights to Trophée des Champions coverage in Canada. Subscribers can also can live stream the game from Lens via the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile.
Live stream PSG vs Marseille live in Australia
As with the U.S. and Canada, beIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for the Trophée des Champions Down Under.
If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two-week trial.
Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to the Trophée des Champions game plus many other sports leagues from AU$25 per month. If there's something else on that service you want to watch, then it might be a better value overall.
You'll need to get up nice and early to catch the game in Oz, though, as it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Thursday morning.
