Though we're halfway through the regular Ligue 1 season, the traditional French curtain-raiser — the Trophée des Champions — takes place today as Paris Saint-Germain take on Olympique de Marseille. Don't miss a moment with our PSG vs Marseille live stream guide.

Similar to the FA Community Shield in English football, France's Trophée des Champions is a showpiece event that normally marks the start of a new season in French football, taking place in late July or early August.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the match was postponed and eventually rescheduled to January. For the last decade, the season-opening fixture has been played abroad with Austria, Canada, China, Gabon, Morocco, Tunisia, and the USA all having played host. Minneapolis, Minnesota was expected to host this iteration before the pandemic hit.

The Trophée des Champions pits the Ligue 1 title-holders against the Coupe de France winners from the previous season. Since PSG did the double last season, winning both the league and league cup, Ligue 1 runners-up Marseille step in as their opponents in this delayed super cup match.

The Parisians have lifted the Trophée des Champions the last seven times it has been played and hold a record nine wins. The Olympians have won it only twice, with their last participation being back in 2011.

PSG come into today's game with a better league record, sitting in second place after 19 games and just one point behind current league leaders Lyon. OM are also doing well in the league this season. Though their league position is sixth right now, they have played two games fewer than the top five teams and six points from those would leave them just one point behind today's opponents.

Though today's game is technically a friendly, it's a statement of intent for the rest of the season and a chance for both sides to pick up some silverware. For PSG, it's also an opportunity to set a record eighth consecutive win. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of PSG vs Marseille no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

PSG vs Marseille: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens on Wednesday for this match which is set to kick-off is at 7:00pm CET local time.

That makes it an 8:00pm GMT start in the UK with 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 7:00am AEDT start on Thursday morning.

Watch PSG vs Marseille online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Trophée des Champions further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching PSG vs Marseille but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

