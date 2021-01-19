Typically, the inauguration swearing in ceremony does not have as much attention around it as it does this year. The event is always an important time for the United States every four years, but in 2021, it comes with much controversy as President Trump has tried to create uncertainty and doubt around the election since at least November.

Regardless of the context around the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, there will be plenty of spectacle to the events and plenty to take in and watch. Biden's inauguration schedule lists events all throughout the day, but because of COVID-19 a prime-time concert event has been set up to keep most people at home. This special will be 90-minutes and be hosted by Tom Hanks.

The inauguration special called Celebrating American will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and will include remarks from other celebrities like Kerry Washington. But not just them, there should also be surprise performances including that of 90's band New Radicals who are reuniting for the event. Because hey, you only get what you give.

Biden Harris Inauguration: when and where

Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46 President of the United States on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The ceremony will be broadcast live on various live streaming platforms. Later in the day there will also be a 90-minute prime-time special hosted by Tom Hanks. The special will begin at 8:30 PM ET and will also be available to stream for free.

Watch the Biden Harris inauguration online from the US

The inauguration events will be shown live on networks ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. For streaming access on the web you can visit BidenInaugural.org/watch. On social networks, you can watch on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch. The events will also be shown on Amazon Prime Video, AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201).

Hulu TV, FuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and Sling TV will all carry the swearing in ceremony happening at the Capitol. Sling TV may be the most compelling choice for subscribers to watch all the events on other channels like CNN (SLING Blue, $30/mo. or SLING Orange, $30/mo.), or all the other news channel options.