Typically, the inauguration swearing in ceremony does not have as much attention around it as it does this year. The event is always an important time for the United States every four years, but in 2021, it comes with much controversy as President Trump has tried to create uncertainty and doubt around the election since at least November.
Regardless of the context around the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, there will be plenty of spectacle to the events and plenty to take in and watch. Biden's inauguration schedule lists events all throughout the day, but because of COVID-19 a prime-time concert event has been set up to keep most people at home. This special will be 90-minutes and be hosted by Tom Hanks.
The inauguration special called Celebrating American will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and will include remarks from other celebrities like Kerry Washington. But not just them, there should also be surprise performances including that of 90's band New Radicals who are reuniting for the event. Because hey, you only get what you give.
Biden Harris Inauguration: when and where
Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46 President of the United States on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The ceremony will be broadcast live on various live streaming platforms. Later in the day there will also be a 90-minute prime-time special hosted by Tom Hanks. The special will begin at 8:30 PM ET and will also be available to stream for free.
Watch the Biden Harris inauguration online from the US
The inauguration events will be shown live on networks ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. For streaming access on the web you can visit BidenInaugural.org/watch. On social networks, you can watch on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch. The events will also be shown on Amazon Prime Video, AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201).
Not only will it be shown on the major networks, but you can catch the inauguration swearing in ceremony on YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms for free. In the evening, you'll be able to stream the 90-minute special on YouTube as well.
Hulu TV, FuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and Sling TV will all carry the swearing in ceremony happening at the Capitol. Sling TV may be the most compelling choice for subscribers to watch all the events on other channels like CNN (SLING Blue, $30/mo. or SLING Orange, $30/mo.), or all the other news channel options.
Watch the Biden Harris inauguration online from anywhere
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
ExpressVPN
Watch the Biden Harris inauguration online from Canada
Those in Canada eager to see the inauguration events planned for the day should be able to tune in via YouTube. If you'd prefer a different network's stream you can take advantage of a VPN option to gain access to Sling or other network's coverage.
Watch the Biden Harris inauguration online from UK
Similar to Canada, the best option for expats or anyone abroad looking to keep up with the events of the inauguration will be to tune in via YouTube. While Sling TV is only available for U.S. subscribers, there may be a VPN solution that can help you gain access to the full lineup of news networks on the streaming TV service.
