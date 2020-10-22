This year's lack of live music events is a huge bummer, but thanks to virtual concerts, fans are experiencing shows from their favorite artists that they otherwise would've never seen. The average quality of livestreamed concerts is vastly improving on a month-by-month basis as well, and now they can offer a better look at performances than you'd see in person at a live event.
Pearl Jam is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary of its first live performance with a special ticketed livestream event on Nugs.TV. The stream will show the full, 3-hour performance of the band's April 29, 2016 show in Philadelphia where they performed their debut album Ten in its entirety, along with 21 other fan favorites, singles, and deep cuts. This never-before-seen full-color HD footage has been newly mixed in stereo and 5.1 digital surround sound.
Pearl Jam 30th Anniversary Livestream: When and where
Pearl Jam's 30th Anniversary Livestream begins this Thursday, October 22 at 8PM ET on Nugs.TV. Make sure you purchase your ticket for $14.99 beforehand so you're prepared to watch once the show begins. Buying a ticket gives you access to rewatch the show through Sunday, October 25. While the concert is available to stream worldwide, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.
How to watch Pearl Jam 30th Anniversary live stream
Shows at Nugs.TV can be watched in a myriad of ways. Just download the Nugs.TV app on your preferred iOS or Android mobile device and you'll be able to watch anywhere you go. You can also sign in on your computer to watch the show.
Pearl Jam's concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Pearl Jam's virtual concert live. Get in on this deal now!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung's One UI 3.0 beta program is now open for the Galaxy Note 20 series
Samsung has announced that it is extending the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) beta program to the Galaxy Note 20 series in the U.S. You can now sign up for the beta program from the Samsung Members app on your phone.
The Galaxy S20 FE is the best Samsung phone you can buy
Samsung makes a lot of phones — from $1,300 flagships with insane 50x zoom cameras to $250 budget phones with massive batteries. These are the best Samsung phones you need to know about in 2020.
Tales From the Galaxy's Edge trailer wields The Force and a release date
Stories far and wide reveal The Force in this full-length Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge trailer, coming next month for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2.
Upgrade the storage in your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a microSD card
There's never enough storage when you're downloading movies and TV shows to watch offline, but the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra allows you to expand from the base 128GB and fit more files than ever on your phone.