Pearl Jam is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary of its first live performance with a special ticketed livestream event on Nugs.TV. The stream will show the full, 3-hour performance of the band's April 29, 2016 show in Philadelphia where they performed their debut album Ten in its entirety, along with 21 other fan favorites, singles, and deep cuts. This never-before-seen full-color HD footage has been newly mixed in stereo and 5.1 digital surround sound.

This year's lack of live music events is a huge bummer, but thanks to virtual concerts, fans are experiencing shows from their favorite artists that they otherwise would've never seen. The average quality of livestreamed concerts is vastly improving on a month-by-month basis as well, and now they can offer a better look at performances than you'd see in person at a live event.

Pearl Jam 30th Anniversary Livestream: When and where

Pearl Jam's 30th Anniversary Livestream begins this Thursday, October 22 at 8PM ET on Nugs.TV. Make sure you purchase your ticket for $14.99 beforehand so you're prepared to watch once the show begins. Buying a ticket gives you access to rewatch the show through Sunday, October 25. While the concert is available to stream worldwide, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.

How to watch Pearl Jam 30th Anniversary live stream

Shows at Nugs.TV can be watched in a myriad of ways. Just download the Nugs.TV app on your preferred iOS or Android mobile device and you'll be able to watch anywhere you go. You can also sign in on your computer to watch the show.

Pearl Jam's concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.