Set in the small Irish town of Carricklea in Sligo County, Normal People is a romantic drama that tells the story of Connell (played by Paul Mescal) and Marianne (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) who attend the same high school and later the same college in Dublin.

Irish author Sally Rooney's hit novel Normal People has been adapted into a 12 part series by BBC Three and Hulu and we have all the details on how you can watch the new series online or on TV from anywhere in the world.

Connell and Marianne's secret relationship is put to the test as they come from very different backgrounds. Marianne is an awkward loner from a wealthy family while Connell is a popular star athlete whose mother cleans houses for living. Connell decides to keep their relationship a secret from his friends at school out of shame but the two end up attending Trinity College together after graduation where they reconcile. The tables turn at university where Marianne becomes the popular one while Connell has trouble fitting in for the first time in his life.

Whether you've read the novel and are looking forward to the TV adaptation or you're just looking for something new to watch while stuck at home, keep reading to find out how to watch Normal People from wherever you are in the world as the show will likely end up being just as popular as Sally Rooney's novel.

Normal People - Where and when?

Normal People is set to premiere on Hulu on April, 29th in the US and all 12 episodes of the new series will be released at once. In the UK however, the show will air on Monday nights at 9pm BST on BBC One though all 12 episodes are currently available to stream right now on iPlayer.

Watch Normal People from outside your country

You'll find all the details on how to watch Normal People in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the new series.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

