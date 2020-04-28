Irish author Sally Rooney's hit novel Normal People has been adapted into a 12 part series by BBC Three and Hulu and we have all the details on how you can watch the new series online or on TV from anywhere in the world.
Set in the small Irish town of Carricklea in Sligo County, Normal People is a romantic drama that tells the story of Connell (played by Paul Mescal) and Marianne (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) who attend the same high school and later the same college in Dublin.
Connell and Marianne's secret relationship is put to the test as they come from very different backgrounds. Marianne is an awkward loner from a wealthy family while Connell is a popular star athlete whose mother cleans houses for living. Connell decides to keep their relationship a secret from his friends at school out of shame but the two end up attending Trinity College together after graduation where they reconcile. The tables turn at university where Marianne becomes the popular one while Connell has trouble fitting in for the first time in his life.
Whether you've read the novel and are looking forward to the TV adaptation or you're just looking for something new to watch while stuck at home, keep reading to find out how to watch Normal People from wherever you are in the world as the show will likely end up being just as popular as Sally Rooney's novel.
Normal People - Where and when?
Normal People is set to premiere on Hulu on April, 29th in the US and all 12 episodes of the new series will be released at once. In the UK however, the show will air on Monday nights at 9pm BST on BBC One though all 12 episodes are currently available to stream right now on iPlayer.
Watch Normal People from outside your country
You'll find all the details on how to watch Normal People in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the new series.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Normal People from anywhere in the world. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Normal People in the U.S.
Normal People will be releasing as a Hulu Original in the US on Wednesday, April 29 so you'll need to be a Hulu subscriber to watch it. Thankfully though, the streaming service is currently offering a special 1-month free trial which should give you plenty of time to watch all 12 episodes while you test it out for yourself.
If you're considering signing up for Hulu, it's worth noting that there is also a Disney+ Bundle that gives you access to Hulu along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99. If you just want to watch Normal People on Hulu, then the service's Basic plan costs $5.99 per month while its ad-free Premium plan costs $11.99 per month. Alternatively, you can also sign up for Hulu with Live TV for $54.99 per month to watch the service's Hulu Originals along with 60 live TV channels.
Hulu with Live TV
Sign up now for a free trial of Hulu so you can tune in and watch Normal People as it airs for the first time.
Live stream Normal People in Canada
Unfortunately at this time, it looks like no broadcasters have acquired the rights to show Normal People in Canada. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch it. However, the new series could end up coming to Canada at a later date.
How to stream Normal People in the UK for free
UK viewers have two options when it comes to watching Normal People depending on if they want to watch the new series all at once or prefer to be patient. If you want to stream the show online, you can watch all 12 episodes for free on BBC iPlayer right now. However, if you'd rather watch the show on TV, BBC One will show Normal People every Monday at 9pm BST. The network aired the first two episodes on TV on April 27 and new episodes will be released each week.
Watch Normal People in Australia
If you want to watch Normal People in Australia, then you can do so on the streaming service Stan. The service offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Premium plan for $17 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching Normal People in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $10 per month should suffice. Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30 day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.