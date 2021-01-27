Are aliens among us? This is a question the residents of the sleepy town of Patience, Colorado should be asking as Syfy has adapted the comic book Resident Alien into a new series and we have all the details on how you can watch the show on TV or online.
Resident Alien is based on the popular Dark Horse Comic series of the same name created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse back in 2012. The show stars firefly's Alan Tudyk who plays the role of an alien named Captain Ha Re who crash lands and gets stranded in a small town in Colorado. Interestingly, Tudyk actually took clown classes to help him prepare for the role of an alien pretending to be human.
In an effort to blend in with the townsfolk, Captain Ha Re takes on the human identity of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle. This is quite easy for him as he is a biologist with special empathic abilities that allow him to disguise his true appearance from most humans. Dr. Vanderspiegel then quickly finds himself helping the local police solve murders as his abilities allow him to tell if someone is lying while he waits to be rescued by his kind.
While Captain Ha Re crash landed in Colorado, he actually has a secret mission on Earth and by the end of the series, he must answer the question: "Are human beings worth saving?".
Whether you're a fan of Alan Tudyk's past work or the Dark Horse Comic the show is based on, we'll show you how to watch Resident Alien from anywhere in the world.
Resident Alien - When and where?
The new series Resident Alien will premiere on Wednesday, January 27 at 10pm ET/PT on SyFy. New episodes of the show will then air weekly at the same time.
Watch Resident Alien from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Resident Alien in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new sci-fi series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Resident Alien. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Resident Alien in the U.S.
If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you can watch Resident Alien every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT on Syfy. You can also stream the show online on Syfy's website but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch Resident Alien on Syfy? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to Syfy, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to Syfy as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to Syfy, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to Freeform and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to Syfy as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Watch Resident Alien in Canada for free
Canadian viewers will also be able to watch Resident Alien every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT on CTV Sci-Fi Channel. You can also stream episodes of Resident Alien after they air on CTV's online platform for free.
Get a Resident Alien livestream in the UK
Unlike in the U.S. and Canada, Sci-fans in the UK will be able to watch every episode from season one of Resident Alien beginning on Thursday, January 28 on Sky One You can also stream Resident Alien on your mobile devices via the Sky Go app.
Don't want to sign up for a lengthy Sky contract just to watch the Resident Alien, don't worry as you can also watch the show online on Now TV with a Now TV Entertainment Pass for just £8.99 per month. The service also offers a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Live stream Resident Alien in Australia
Unfortunately an Australian release date for Resident Alien has not yet been announced so if you want to watch the new series, you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above.
