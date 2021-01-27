Resident Alien is based on the popular Dark Horse Comic series of the same name created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse back in 2012. The show stars firefly's Alan Tudyk who plays the role of an alien named Captain Ha Re who crash lands and gets stranded in a small town in Colorado. Interestingly, Tudyk actually took clown classes to help him prepare for the role of an alien pretending to be human.

Are aliens among us? This is a question the residents of the sleepy town of Patience, Colorado should be asking as Syfy has adapted the comic book Resident Alien into a new series and we have all the details on how you can watch the show on TV or online.

In an effort to blend in with the townsfolk, Captain Ha Re takes on the human identity of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle. This is quite easy for him as he is a biologist with special empathic abilities that allow him to disguise his true appearance from most humans. Dr. Vanderspiegel then quickly finds himself helping the local police solve murders as his abilities allow him to tell if someone is lying while he waits to be rescued by his kind.

While Captain Ha Re crash landed in Colorado, he actually has a secret mission on Earth and by the end of the series, he must answer the question: "Are human beings worth saving?".

Whether you're a fan of Alan Tudyk's past work or the Dark Horse Comic the show is based on, we'll show you how to watch Resident Alien from anywhere in the world.

Resident Alien - When and where?

The new series Resident Alien will premiere on Wednesday, January 27 at 10pm ET/PT on SyFy. New episodes of the show will then air weekly at the same time.

Watch Resident Alien from anywhere

