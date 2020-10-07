Though domestic football seasons have only been going a few weeks, it's time for another international break. Today's fixture list sees several friendly games taking place including this Netherlands vs Mexico clash from the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Don't miss a moment of the game with our Netherlands vs Mexico live stream guide.

While the UEFA Nations League group stage continues next week, and the CONCACAF Nations League finals have been postponed until June next year, both sides will still want to win in this game.

Up until this month, El Tri hadn't played a game since November of last year due to the current global health crisis. Gerardo Martino's side return to the pitch on October 1 and recorded a victory against bordering nation Guatemala. Henry Martin gave Mexico the lead early on in that game with Orbelin Pineda and Sebastián Córdova also finding the net in the 3-0 win.

Mexico were scheduled to play World Cup qualifying games in September, though those were called off due to the pandemic. Liga MX games are back underway in the country.

The Netherlands have been in competitive action more recently and will likely treat today's game as something of a warm-up for upcoming Nations League ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy. It's one win and one defeat so far in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League group stage for the Oranje, with a 1-0 win at home to Poland and a 1-0 away defeat at Italy last time out.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the Netherlands vs Mexico no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Netherlands vs Mexico: Where and when?

Wednesday's international friendly match between the Netherlands and Mexico takes place behind closed doors at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with kick-off set for 8:45pm local time.

That also makes it a 7:45pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning. It's a 4:45am AEST kick-off on Sunday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

Watch Netherlands vs Mexico online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, and Australian broadcasters of this international friendly further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Netherlands vs Mexico game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

