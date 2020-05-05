Sporting events are all on hold right now, but that doesn't mean you can't get in on a little action still. The NBA 2K League is coming back, and it pins some of the best basketball eSports players against each other to see who can come out on top. The season runs for six full weeks, and each week there will be a total of 16 games that are streamed live for you to tune in and watch.
The games will run every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with four match-ups each night to watch. There are three in-season tournaments that will take place, and there is a total of 23 teams that are competing this year.
NBA 2K League: When & where
The 2020 NBA 2K League season kicks off on Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern. The eSports competition is streamed on both YouTube Gaming and Twitch. There are four games each night and they are played four nights per week. The season will last for six weeks.
How to stream NBA 2K League
Luckily, the NBA 2K League streams on both Twitch and YouTube Gaming, making it easily accessible for just about everyone. You can tune into the official Twitch channel and subscribe, or do the same for YouTube Gaming depending on your preference.
If you are having trouble accessing either Twitch or YouTube gaming where you are, a VPN may be a great choice for you. Signing up will allow you to connect to a server in a different location, allowing you to tune in and watch the action as it happens live.
