While crowded music festivals are on a hiatus, virtual music festivals that fans from around the world can watch are taking over. Presented by Live x Live, the Music Lives 2021 festival is streaming live this weekend only with over 72 hours of non-stop performances in celebration of global music. This free-to-stream virtual festival features a lineup of over 120 artists, including musicians like John Mayer, Nelly, Pitbull, PRETTYMUCH, Wiz Khalifa, 24kGoldn, Zac Brown Band, and more.

If you're having trouble accessing the festival's live stream once the show begins due to a location restriction, we'll be discussing some of our favorite VPNs to help you watch live from anywhere in the sections below.

Live x Live Music Lives 2021 festival: When and where

The Live x Live Music Lives 2021 festival begins streaming live this Friday, March 26 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT and runs through Monday, March 29. You'll be able to watch the show live on the Live x Live website once it begins.

Sometimes these streams can be blocked depending on where you're located in the world. If you're seeing a restriction and unable to watch the performances, you can use a VPN to browse the web anonymously and unlock access to the festival. There are a ton of cheap VPN services, though ExpressVPN happens to be our favorite.

How to watch Live x Live Music Lives concert live stream from anywhere

This will definitely be one of the easiest festivals to attend ever. The Music Lives 2021 festival will be broadcasted live for everyone on the Live x Live website for free. Tune in when it kicks off at 6 pm ET on March 26 and watch it live from your favorite device. Stream the performance from your phone, tablet, smart TV, computer, and anywhere else you can access the Live x Live website.