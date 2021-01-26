While Black-ish tells the story of the Johnson family living in Los Angeles and Grown-ish picks up where ABC's hit sitcom left off with Zoey Johnson going to college, Mixed-ish is a prequel spin-off which chronicles the childhood years of Rainbow Johnson. The series is loosely based on the early life Black-ish creator Kenya Barris' wife Dr. Rania Barris.

Fans of Black-ish and Grown-ish will get to see exactly what was like for Rainbow 'Bow' Johnson growing up in the 1980s as Mixed-ish is returning for its second season and we have all the details on how you can watch the show on TV or online.

Before settling down in Los Angeles and starting a family with Andre 'Dre' Johnson, Rainbow Johnson grew up in a hippie commune in California. However, the commune was raided by the ATF and Rainbow, her sister Alicia, her brother Johan, her mother Alicia and her father Paul all ended up moving to the suburbs in 1985.

Going to school in the suburbs proved to be quite difficult and different from Rainbow's life on the commune. For instance, during the first day of school another student asked Rainbow and her siblings what they were mixed with. These days children of mixed race parents have plenty of role models to look up to but that wasn't the case back in the 80s.

Season two of the show will likely deal with many of the same issues from season one as the Johnson children continue to adapt to their new environment and school.

Whether you're a fan of Black-ish that wants to learn more about Rainbow Johnson's early life or just want to see how the Johnson children are adjusting to life after the commune, we'll show you how to watch new episodes from season two of Mixed-ish from anywhere in the world.

Mixed-ish - When and where?

Season 2 of Mixed-ish will premiere on Tuesday, January 26 at 9:30pm ET/PT on ABC. New episodes will air weekly at the same time and expect there to be around 23 episodes this season.

Watch Mixed-ish from anywhere

