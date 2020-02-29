Tonight, Mikey Garcia will step into the ring with Jessie Vargas in an attempt to show those doubting him that he's a force to be taken serious in the welterweight division. The fight takes place in Frisco, Texas on Saturday February 29, which is a Leap Day. Both are former champs, and the winner of the match could get a title fight against Pacman, so there's a lot at stake here.

Garcia has a record of 39 and 1, with 30 of the wins being knockouts. Vargas has an equally impressive 29-2-2 record with 11 knockouts to date. The Undercard event begins at 6 p.m. Eastern, and the Main card is slated to start at 8 p.m. Eastern tomorrow night. Use a VPN to watch DAZN from anywhere Unfortunately, you can only access DAZN in a few countries, like the U.S. and Canada, which limits who can actually watch the content. If you live outside of these two regions, don't worry you can still access the content. ExpressVPN is an easy way to connect to a server in a different country to be able to watch the content. It happens to be our favorite VPN provider for a number of reasons as well. Getting started is super simple. You just need to sign up for an ExpressVPN plan of your choice, then select a secure server that's located in the U.S. or Canada, and then log into a DAZN account and you're good to go. In addition to allowing you to watch the fight from anywhere, ExpressVPN offers great speeds, reliable connections, awesome customer service, and more. It's something you'll want to set up now and use for more than just watching this match.

How to stream Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas in the U.S. & Canada This boxing match will be streamed exclusively on DAZN, like the recent Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca from earlier in the month. You can get both a monthly and annual subscription to DAZN, with prices starting at just $19.99 for the month. Being the third huge fight in just a month's time, it's likely best to just go ahead with the annual sub for $99.99 instead. Once you are signed up for a DAZN account, you can stream the content using your phone, tablet, PC, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku, and more. Comcast customers can sign up for DAZN on Xfinity Flex and X1 as well.

How to watch Garcia vs. Vargas in the UK The fight will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK. You do need a subscription to Sky Sports as well to view the fight, with the cheapest one being a Day Pass for £9.99. Otherwise, you can sign up for a month at £20 to view everywhere, or get the Mobile Pass for just £5.99 per month.

