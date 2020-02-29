Tonight, Mikey Garcia will step into the ring with Jessie Vargas in an attempt to show those doubting him that he's a force to be taken serious in the welterweight division. The fight takes place in Frisco, Texas on Saturday February 29, which is a Leap Day. Both are former champs, and the winner of the match could get a title fight against Pacman, so there's a lot at stake here.
Garcia has a record of 39 and 1, with 30 of the wins being knockouts. Vargas has an equally impressive 29-2-2 record with 11 knockouts to date.
The Undercard event begins at 6 p.m. Eastern, and the Main card is slated to start at 8 p.m. Eastern tomorrow night.
Unfortunately, you can only access DAZN in a few countries, like the U.S. and Canada, which limits who can actually watch the content. If you live outside of these two regions, you can use a VPN to connect to a server in a different country to be able to watch the content.
To use a VPN, you need to sign up for a VPN service, then select a secure server that's located in the U.S. or Canada, and then log into a DAZN account.

A VPN allows you to spoof yourself to being in a different location. Connecting to a server in the U.S. or Canada will unlock access to DAZN streaming content for you, regardless of your actual location.
How to stream Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas in the U.S. & Canada
This boxing match will be streamed exclusively on DAZN, like the recent Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca from earlier in the month. You can get both a monthly and annual subscription to DAZN, with prices starting at just $19.99 for the month. Being the third huge fight in just a month's time, it's likely best to just go ahead with the annual sub for $99.99 instead.
Once you are signed up for a DAZN account, you can stream the content using your phone, tablet, PC, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku, and more. Comcast customers can sign up for DAZN on Xfinity Flex and X1 as well.
In order to watch Garcia vs. Vargas you're going to need to be signed up for DAZN. You can opt for a monthly membership, or just go all-in and grab a full year of access instead.
How to watch Garcia vs. Vargas in the UK
The fight will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK. You do need a subscription to Sky Sports as well to view the fight, with the cheapest one being a Day Pass for £9.99. Otherwise, you can sign up for a month at £20 to view everywhere, or get the Mobile Pass for just £5.99 per month.
If you're in the UK and don't want to use a VPN to watch via DAZN, Sky Sports is your go-to option. There are various plans available.
Who is Mikey Garcia?
Mikey Garcia is a 5-foot 6-inch 32 year old who has 40 fights under his belt already. He's won an impressive 39 of them to date, with 30 of them being via knockouts. He's a four-division world champ and many doubt that this weight class is one that he should be fighting in, so there's a lot on the line for him here.
Who is Jessie Vargas?
Jessie Vargas is a 5-foot 11-inch 30 year old who has fought a total of 33 fights, 11 of which resulted in knockouts. He's the underdog of the fight in the lead up, but he's about five inches taller and has an extra three inches of reach that could prove to be the difference in the match.
When is the Garcia vs. Vargas fight?
The fight takes place tomorrow, February 29 in Frisco, Texas. The two will battle it out on Leap Day 2020 with the event starting at 6 p.m. Eastern. It takes place at the the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco which has a maximum capacity of 12,000 people. The main card should start at around 8 p.m. Eastern.
Who else is fighting on the card?
While the Garcia vs. Vargas bout is the headliner for the night, that doesn't mean you won't want to tune in for the rest of them. Here's a full lineup of what you can expect from tonight's event.
Main Card
- Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas
- Kal Yafai vs. Roman Gonzalez
- Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Jay Harris
- Joseph Parker vs. Shawndell Winters
Undercard
- Jesse Rodriguez vs. Marcos Sustaita
- Leo Ruiz Acevado vs. Dennis Knifechief
- Alexis Espino vs. Delvecchio Savage
- Israil Madrimov vs. Charlie Navarro
- Diego Pacheco vs. Oscar Riojas
