The eight-round exhibition fight will be the first event in a series produced by Tyson's own Legends Only League which will see the winner take home the newly created WBC Frontline Battle Belt. While both boxers will don 12-ounce gloves and there won't be any judges present to score the match, Tyson and Jones have made it clear that they'll be giving their all in the fight despite the fact that director of the California State Athletic Commission Andy Foster has said the bout will be nothing more than a "hard sparring session".

Two of boxing's greatest fighters will return to the ring tonight to make history at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and we have all the details on how you can watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr online or on TV.

54-year-old Mike "Iron" Tyson will be returning to the ring for the first time since June of 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride during the sixth round. His last victory took place in February of 2003 when he defeated Clifford Etienne by knockout 49 seconds into the first round. If Tyson manages to defeat Jones tonight, he may well likely return to the ring at a future Legends Only League event as the promotion is designed to give past star athletes another chance to compete.

51-year-old Roy "Superman" Jones Jr had his last fight in February of 2018 when he defeated Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision in the tenth round. Unlike Tyson who spent his entire career fighting as a heavyweight, Jones has won championships at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight. Before his fight against John Ruiz in March of 2003, Jones moved up two weight classes to go on to become the first former middleweight champion to win a heavyweight title in 106 years.

Elsewhere on the card Jake Paul will take on Nate Robinson in a cruiserweight bout, Badou Jack will meet Black Mckernan in the ring for a light heavyweight bout and Hasim Rahman Jr will go up against Rashad Coulter in a cruiserweight bout.

Whether you're rooting for Tyson, Jones or just want to see the rest of tonight's stacked card, we'll show you how to watch Tyson vs Jones online from anywhere in the world.

Tyson vs Jones - When and where?

The four-hour Tyson vs Jones Jr event will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, November 28. The undercard will kick off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT and the main card will begin two hours later at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

How to watch Tyson vs Jones from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the highly anticipated boxing match live.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web.

