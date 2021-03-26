Winter may be over but the Mighty Ducks are preparing to hit the ice again after nearly 30 years and we have all the details on how you can watch the new Disney Plus original series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers online.

The show is set in present day Minnesota where the Mighty Ducks have gone from being scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is cut from the Ducks after failing to live up to the team's standards, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham) decide to start their own hockey team made up of misfits that just want to play the game.

Alongside the cast of new characters, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will also see Emilio Estevez reprise the role of Gordan Bombay. For those unfamiliar with the Mighty Ducks trilogy, Bombay first became the team's coach after getting sentenced to community service. In the same way that Bombay had to teach his players how to become a team in the first film, Alex and Evan will certainly have their work cut out for them in the new series. Will a group of misfits be able to train hard enough to take on the now established Mighty Ducks?

Whether you're a fan of the original trilogy or are just looking for something to watch in between hockey games, we'll show you how to watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers from anywhere in the world.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: When and where?

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will premiere on Friday, March 26 on Disney Plus. The first season of the new original series will have a total of 10 episodes and new episodes of the show will be released every week on Fridays.

How to watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and already have a Disney Plus subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers every Thursday.

However, if you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, the streaming service costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for the year. There's also a Disney Plus Bundle available that gives you access to Disney Plus along with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month.

It's also worth noting that all three of the films in the Mighty Ducks trilogy are now available to stream on both Disney Plus and Hulu if you want to see how the youth hockey team first got its start.

Stream The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in the UK, Canada, and Australia

As The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is a Disney Plus original, the series will be available in all of the countries that Disney's streaming service has launched in so far. This means that viewers in the UK, Canada, and Australia will be able to watch the show beginning on Friday, March 26 the same day it premieres in the U.S.

While the service offers the same content with slight variations depending on country, the pricing does change somewhat from region to region. Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 for the year in the UK, C$11.99 per month or C$119.99 for the year in Canada, and AU$11.99 per month or AU$119.99 for the year in Australia. Check out our Disney Plus Price guide for all the latest info on Disney's streaming service.

