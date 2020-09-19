The Miami Hurricanes visit the Louisville Cardinals in an NCAA matchup Saturday, September 19. The Cardinals are coming into the 2020 season with an AP ranking of 18, its first since 2017. Looking to capitalize on its first win of the year and remain undefeated Louisville will face tough competition from Miami who got the best of them last year. Still, the Cardinals have an outstanding offensive and a defense that is increasingly getting better which should help even the scales.

Manny Diaz has said he won't let his Hurricanes get cocky over the team's 52-27 win over Louisville last year. A lot can change in a year and instead of resting the team is looking to quarterback Micale Cunningham and running back Javian Hawkins to rake in the yards. Another weapon the Hurricanes hold is wide receiver Tutu Atwell who can help the passing game.

Ranked number 17, Miami should be well matched to Louisville, but each team will need to play high calibre football if they hope to beat the other.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville Cardinals: Where and when?

Miami heads to Louisville to take on the Cardinals Saturday, September 19 starting at 7:30 PM ET. There will be limited attendance at the game which means both teams will have to adjust the new atmosphere. The primetime matchup will take place on ABC.

How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville Cardinals from anywhere

Hurricanes vs. Cardinals will be shown on the ABC network, but that doesn't mean it will be accessible to everyone. If you're outside the U.S. or have another limiting factor for the first game of the season, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville Cardinals online

If cable or broadcast TV isn't a great option to watch ABC and catch the Miami and Louisville game, then you can stream it online.

The most popular streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer ABC in most markets. Even though these are some of the more expensive options, they should also provide good programming options for the remaining college football season.

Interested in more streaming services you can watch Hurricanes and Cardinals play?

YouTube TV - $65 per month - Includes ABC in most markets

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - includes ABC in most markets

AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - Includes ABC in most markets

Fubo.tv - $55 per month - Includes ABC in most markets

