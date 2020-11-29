This week the Miami Dolphins travel to NYC to face a struggling Jets team that still can't seem to find a rhythm. Well, that or they're destined for the number 1 draft pick in 2021. To be fair, the Jets play great at times, but can't seem to finish out a game strong which is why they're still 0-10 on the season.

The Miami Dolphins season thus far has been very unique. They started 1-3, got some momentum, then switched to rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa and won several games in a row until Denver beat them in Week 11. It was the first hiccup in an otherwise excellent rookie campaign. However, he'll have a chance at redemption in Week 12 facing a struggling Jets team.

As we said moments ago, the Jets sit 0-10, winless, and the last time these two teams met earlier in the year it was a 24-0 blowout. That said, the Jets' last few games have been very close. So, if there's one team where the New York Jets might finally squeek out a win, it's against a struggling team with a rookie QB like the 6-4 Dolphins.

According to Las Vegas the Dolphins are an easy 7-point favorite even if the Jets start Joe Flacco, but we'll have to wait and see how everything unfolds. Either way, here's how to watch the Jets vs Dolphins live from anywhere in the world.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Where and when?

These two teams will battle it out on a cold Sunday afternoon in NJ at MetLife Stadium, just a stone-throw away from New York. The game officially kicks off at 1:00pm ET / 10am PT on CBS.

