Marvel is flipping the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with its latest Disney Plus original series which reimagines the events from its films in unexpected ways and we have all the details on how you can watch Marvel's What If…? online.

Directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, Marvel's What If…? is an animated anthology series and each episode will explore alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would have happened if major moments from the MCU films had played out differently.

Westworld's Jeffrey Wright will play the role of the Watcher who narrates the series though many popular MCU film actors including Paul Bettany (Vision), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Rudd (Antman), Tilda Swinton (the Ancient One), Taika Waititii (Korg), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and other will be reprising their roles.

What If…? is Marvel's first animated series and it will have a cel-shaded animation style similar to many popular video games including Gearbox's Borderlands 3 or Nintendo's iconic The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. According to series producer Victoria Alonso, Marvel Studios was able to work with new companies around the world on What If…? since it decided to use animation instead of live action.

While the first season of Marvel's What If…? will feature ten episodes with new episodes airing each Wednesday, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has already confirmed that the second season of the series, which will also have ten episodes, is already in development.

Whether you're a long-time MCU fan that's been watching the films since Iron Man first premiered back in 2008 or just want to see how things could have turned out if major moments from the films occurred differently, we'll show you how to watch Marvel's What If…? from anywhere in the world.

Marvel's What If…? - When and where?

Marvel's new animated series What If…? will premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 11. There will be a total of 10 episodes in the first season of the animated anthology series and new episodes will arrive on Disney's streaming service every Wednesday at 3am ET / 12am PT.

How to watch Marvel's What If…? in the U. S.

If you live in the U.S. and already have a Disney Plus subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Marvel's What If…? every Wednesday.

However, if you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, the streaming service costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Disney Plus along with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $14 per month.