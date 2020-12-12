Manchester United and Manchester City meet for the first time this season with the 183rd installment of the Manchester derby. City make the short trip across Manchester to Old Trafford as United play hosts. Don't miss a moment with our Man United vs Man City live stream guide.

Hosts Manchester United come into today's game off the back of Champions League disappointment. The Red Devils lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig in their last outing, a defeat that saw them eliminated from Europe's premier club competition.

Despite European frustration, the Reds' recent Premier League form has been good with four wins in their last five games in the league. Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side sits in sixth place after 10 games, though their league position is slightly deceiving due to a game in hand.

Manchester City are just a point behind their local rivals after the same number of games meaning a win would see them leapfrog United. Pep Guardiola's men have seen improved form in the last couple of league games including a 2-0 win at home to Fulham and a 5-0 drubbing of Burnley.

The Citizens will enter today's game full of confidence after seeing off Marseille 3-0 in their final Champions League group stage game to finish in first place and progress to the knockout stages.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Man United vs Man City no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Man United vs Man City: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Old Trafford on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT local time.

That makes it a 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:30am AEDT start on Sunday morning.

