HBO's Lovecraft Country is an intense show centered around monsters, both human and ... not so human, and it's been a huge success. Starting Sept. 3, 2020, you can dive into the world of Lovecraft Country through your VR headset. Lovecraft Country: Sanctum is a three-part VR experience that allows fans to interact with content around them. Here's how to et started.
How to watch Lovecraft Country: Sanctum with a VR headset
To experience Lovecraft Country: Sanctum in VR, you need to use an app called VRChat. This app allows people to talk and interact with each other in real-time.
Then, you'll need to go online at the right time. The first experience starts at 10 p.m. ET on Sept. 3, 2020. The second experience is at 10 p.m. ET on Sept. 24, 2020, and the final one kicks off at 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 19, 2020. You can check out more about each experience on the Lovecraft Country: Sanctum website.
Luckily, VRChat is easy to get on a VR headset since it works on both SteamVR and Oculus headsets. You can go to VRChat's website to download the app or go straight to the app's listing on Steam or the Oculus Store.
Once you have VRChat installed on your headset, you'll need to enter the experience. The makers of Lovecraft Country: Sanctum haven't shared exact details on how to join in, but it should appear within the "Worlds" section of the app.
If you don't have a VR headset, you aren't out of luck. You can still check out Lovecraft Country: Sanctum through YouTube. The YouTube experience is even interactive, even though it isn't within VR like the rest of the experience. We have a complete guide on how to check it out without having to grab a VR headset.
