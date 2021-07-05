While the reality TV series that follows the lives of several hip hop and R&B musicians, performers, managers and record producers first launched back in 2011, the following year VH1 released the second installment of the franchise set in Atlanta. Now in its ninth year, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's new season will see a female-led ensemble of performers navigate their hip hop careers.

Following a season that was cut short last May, the Atlanta-based spinoff of Love & Hip Hop is back with brand-new episodes and we have all the details on how you can watch season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on TV or online.

In season 10, the show will go where no season has gone before as Yandy and Mendeecees (originally from the cast of Love & Hip Hop New York) will travel to Dubai to renew their vows. They're bringing many of the show's cast members with them and based on the latest trailer, they'll be riding dune buggies through the desert while trying their best to stay cool.

While Spice, Sierra Gates, Scrappy, Momma Dee, Bambi, Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, Karlie Redd, Yung Joe and Erica and Safaree are all returning for the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Renni Rucci, Omeretta and Yung Baby Tate will be joining the show's cast for the first time.

Whether you've been watching the series since it first premiered back in 2012 or are just interested in learning more about the Atlanta rap scene, we'll show you how to watch brand-new episodes from season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta from anywhere in the world.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 10 - When and where?

Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta will premiere on Monday, July 5 at 8pm ET/PT on VH1. New episodes of the show will air every Monday at the same time and they usually run for 41 to 44 minutes.

How to watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta online in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta every Monday at 8pm ET/PT on VH1. You can also stream the show online on VH1's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable subscription just to watch season 10 Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to VH1 so you can watch the network's content online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to VH1, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Lifestyle Extra package at an extra $6 per month. The service also lets you record live TV with its Cloud DVR and is offering $25 off your first month right now.

AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to VH1 as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV - $59.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes VH1 as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.

Philo - $20 per month - Philo lets you watch VH1 along with over 60 other live TV channels at the lowest price around. You can also add-on movie channels like Starz and record an unlimited amount of content with your the included cloud DVR.

Sling TV Sling TV offers one of the most affordable ways to watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta live on Monday nights. You can sign up for Sling Orange or Sling Blue and save $25 on your first month, bringing its cost down to just $10, though you'll also need to select the Lifestyle Extra add-on for an additional $6 per month to add VH1 to your channel guide (along with 9 other great channels). Start streaming at Sling

How to watch Love & Hip Hop live in Canada

As VH1 is not available in Canada, fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta up north will need to grab a VPN and follow the instructions below if they want to watch the latest season of the show.

How to watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in the UK and Australia

Viewers in the UK and Australia can watch past episodes from seasons 1-9 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on Hayu. This means that it's very likely that season 10 of the show will come to the reality TV streaming service after it finishes airing on VH1. In the UK a subscription costs just £4.99 per month while in Australia a monthly subscription costs $6.99. Hayu also offers a 30-day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself to watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

How to watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta live from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch new episodes from season 10 of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.