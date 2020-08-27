Virtual concerts are reaching new levels in 2020, and with the new technology comes a price. The Lil Uzi Vert concert is a ticketed event with a flat fee of $15 per ticket . With the purchase, you'll recieve a unique code to access the event which is good for one stream of the event. Along with tracks from his most recent releases, Lil Uzi Vert is expected to perform his latest singles "Over Your Head" featuring Future and "Patek".

Lil Uzi Vert is taking the stage at an unnamed, historic concert venue this week — and you can watch from the front row. Performing for the first time since the release of his sophomore album Eternal Atake and its deluxe edition, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, this livestream event is produced by Live Nation and promises to be a fully produced live show that fans won't want to miss.

Lil Uzi Vert Live: When and where

The Lil Uzi Vert virtual concert begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on August 27. Make sure you purchase your ticket beforehand so you're prepared to watch once the show begins.

How to watch Lil Uzi Vert live stream

Live Nation hasn't released too many details on the livestream's platform yet. However, we do know that your ticket will allow just one stream of the virtual concert, meaning you won't be able to log in on more than one computer at the same time. You should be able to watch the livestream on most mobile devices, tablets, and computers, and likely even your smart TV by simply using the web browser to access the site Live Nation sends ticket holders to when it's time for the show to begin. Check your order details after purchasing your ticket for more information on how to access the stream.

The Lil Uzi Vert concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.