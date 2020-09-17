Whether you're a long-time fan or haven't even watched the show, you've probably heard about the drama and antics of the Kardashian family. Back in 2007, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian along with their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner first appeared in their own reality TV show. The show, which was developed by executive producer Ryan Seacrest, has kept fans of the family entertained for years now and season 19 looks to be packed with the drama and conflict you've come to expect from the Kardashians.

The Kardashian family may have announced that their long running reality TV series will be coming to end in 2021 but thankfully there will be plenty of new episodes before then. Keeping Up With Kardashians (KUWTK) is back for its 19th season and we have all the details on how you can watch California's most famous family online or on TV.

While the last season of KUWTK aired during the pandemic, many of the episodes in season 19 were actually shot during it. This means we'll get to see how Kim, Khloé, Kris and the rest of the family spent their time during quarantine. As California mandated stay-at-home orders earlier this year, the Kardashians had to shoot parts of the show themselves using their smartphones and Zoom meetings between the family were also recorded.

In addition to dealing with the coronavirus, the Kardashians also have plenty of other drama to handle this season. For instance, Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick are considering having another baby while Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson are thinking about getting back together.

Whether you're a fan of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie or even Kanye West, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has a bit of something for everyone and we'll show you exactly how to live stream the latest season of the show online from anywhere.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 19: Where and when?

The premiere of Season 19 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air on Thursday, September 19 at 8pm ET/PT on E!. New episodes will air at the same time each week and if this season is anything like the last one, there may only be six episodes.

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians from outside your country

We have all the details on how you can watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the reality TV series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems and your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the US exclusively on E!

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! every Thursday at 8p.m. ET/PT. If you'd rather stream the show online, you can do so on NBC's website, as it owns the network, but you will have to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Alternatively, you can also sign up for an NBCUniversal profile which will give you three free credits which you can use to watch three episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians after they've aired. However, at this time there is no way to get additional credits but if you want to watch a few episodes for free, this isn't a bad option.

Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable subscription just to watch the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Don't worry as there are several streaming services, all available at different price points, that will give you access to E! so that you can watch the show online.

FuboTV - $54.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes E! as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.

Hulu with Live TV - $44.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to E! and 66 other live TV channels. You can also watch the service's own Hulu Originals as well as record up to 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR storage.

Sling TV - $30 per month - SlingTV's Sling Blue package lets you watch E! and 46 other live TV channels. It has an introductory price of $20 for the first month and then goes up to $30 per month afterwards but the service also allows you to watch up to three streams simultaneously.

AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now has a higher price tag than most streaming services but this is because your plan also includes HBO. The service allows you to watch over 45 TV channels including E! and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV lets you watch over 70 channels online including E! and you can even record up to 9 months of content using its DVR feature. With YouTube TV, you can also create up to six accounts to share your plan with your family and three streams can be watched simultaneously.

Live stream Keeping Up With The Kardashians in Canada

Canadian fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be able to watch the latest season of the show on E! as many of the country's cable packages include it. Just like in the US, new episodes will air on Thursday at 8pm ET/PT.

If you're not a cable subscriber and would rather just stream the show online, then the reality TV streaming service Hayu has you covered. It costs just $5.99 per month and there is also a one month free trial available so you can test it out for yourself to watch the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the UK

UK viewers will also be able to watch the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Hayu. It costs just £4.99 per month and the first month is free which should give you plenty of time to test out the service for yourself to watch Season 19 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Additionally you can also watch the show by purchasing a monthly pass from Now TV for £8.99 and the service will show the latest season as it airs but you can also catch up on past seasons as well.

Get a Keeping Up With The Kardashians live stream in Australia

If you live in Australia and are a cable subscriber, you'll likely be able to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! as many providers carry the channel. Australian viewers will be able to watch new episodes from season 19 every Friday at 7:30 p.m. AEDT.

If you'd rather just stream the latest season online, then once again, the reality TV streaming service Hayu has you covered. In Australia, it costs AUD $6.99 per month but there is a one month free trial so you can test it out for yourself.