If you're looking for something to keep you entertained while stuck at home, then you're in luck as one of the longest running reality TV shows, Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK), is back for its 18th season and we'll show you exactly how to watch every episode online or on TV from anywhere in the world. Whether you're a long-time fan or haven't even watched the show, you've probably heard about the drama and antics of the Kardashian family. Back in 2007, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian along with their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner first appeared in their own reality TV show. The show, which was developed by executive producer Ryan Seacrest, has kept fans of the family entertained for years now and Season 18 looks to be packed with the drama and conflict you've come to expect from the Kardashians.

Season 17 of KUWTK ended with Kourtney Kardashian's decision to step back from the show to focus on her young family. Thankfully though, Kourtney will once again be joining the cast but her relationship with Kim is still strained as the two were seen getting into it in the Season 18 trailer. Fights among the sisters are a common occurrence on the show and this likely won't be the last time the two get into an altercation in the latest season. Whether you're a fan of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie or even Kanye West, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has a bit of something for everyone and will help take your mind off our current situation. Keep reading to find out how to watch or live stream Keeping Up With The Kardashians from wherever you are in the world. Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 18: Where and when? The premiere of Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired on Thursday, March 26 on E! and new episodes of the reality TV series will air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. If this season follows the same format as the past two seasons, expect there to be 12 episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in Season 18. Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians from outside your country You'll find all the details on how to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the US, Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the reality TV series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems and your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the U.S. exclusively on E! If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. If you'd rather stream the show online, you can do so on NBC, as it owns the network, but you will have to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Alternatively, you can also sign up for an NBCUniversal profile which will give you three free credits which you can use to watch three episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians after they've aired. At this time, there is no way to get additional credits but if you want to watch a few episodes for free, this isn't a bad option. Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable subscription just to watch the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Don't worry as there are several streaming services, all available at different price points, that will give you access to E! so that you can watch the show online. Hulu with Live TV - $44.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to E! and 66 other live TV channels. You can also watch the service's own Hulu Originals as well as record up to 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR storage.

fuboTV - $54.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes E! as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.

Sling TV - $20 for the first month - SlingTV's Sling Blue package lets you watch E! and 46 other live TV channels. It has an introductory price of $20 for the first month and then goes up to $30 per month afterwards but the service also allows you to watch up to three streams simultaneously.

AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now has a higher price tag than most streaming services but this is because your plan also includes HBO. The service allows you to watch over 45 TV channels including E! and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $49.99 per month - YouTube TV lets you watch over 70 channels online including E! and you can even record up to 9 months of content using its DVR feature. With YouTube TV, you can also create up to six accounts to share your plan with your family and three streams can be watched simultaneously. Hulu with Live TV is a great overall option In addition to giving you access to ABC (in select areas) so you can easily keep up with American Idol this season, Hulu with Live TV also lets you watch over 60 other channels and a library of on-demand TV shows and movies. You get a personal DVR to record shows for later and can access the streaming platform from a variety of devices including your phone, tablet, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox and more.

