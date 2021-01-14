The Phoenix Sessions livestream is being broadcast globally, though if you're having trouble accessing the stream once the show starts, a VPN could be necessary to watch.

The second and final shows of the event will feature performances of the albums Futures and Clarity, respectively. However, with all the enhancements and improvements in livestreaming technology over the past year, as well as the fact that Jimmy Eat World will be putting on a full-length, fully produced concert with all the lights and effects you'd expect from such an event, the shows won't be free to attend. You'll need to buy a ticket first at JimmyEatWorldLive.com if you want to unlock access to the stream. You can choose to buy a ticket for a single show, buy a 3-pack of tickets to watch every show, or bundle a ticket along with some exclusive merch that's only available for a limited time.

Jimmy Eat World is about to kick off the first of a three-part virtual livestream concert event dubbed Phoenix Sessions that fans from around the world can stream in HD from home. Each virtual concert will see the iconic rock band performing a fan-favorite album in its entirety from start to finish, beginning with the band's latest album Surviving from 2019.

Jimmy Eat World 'Phoenix Sessions': When and where

Jimmy Eat World's Phoenix Sessions 3-part livestream event begins on Friday, January 15 at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET where the band will perform its album, Surviving. Once the show ends, you'll be able to rewatch on demand for just 72 hours after which it will no longer be available to watch.

Two weeks later on Friday, January 29 at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET, Jimmy Eat World will perform the album Futures in its entirety. Finally, on Friday, February 12 at the same time, the final show of the event will feature the band performing its third album, Clarity.

While the shows are available worldwide, you could potentially run into a location restriction depending on the area where you live. If you're having trouble accessing the stream once it goes live, you should check out these cheap VPN services to try and unblock the show.

How to watch Jimmy Eat World 'Phoenix Sessions' live stream

There are plenty of ways to watch the Phoenix Sessions. All you have to do is first buy your ticket and then head to JimmyEatWorldLive.com once the show is live to watch. You'll be able to login by using the same username and password you created when purchasing the ticket. You'll be able to watch the show on practically any modern device, from tablets and smartphones to your computer and even some smart TVs by using the built-in web browser or with casting/Airplay. The show's FAQ gives a bit more specifics depending on the device you're trying to use.

The Phoenix Sessions is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.