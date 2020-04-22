Right now the only way to watch your favorite artists perform is if they happen to do an online stream, and tonight some of New Jersey's biggest stars will be doing just that. A new benefit concert 'Jersey 4 Jersey' will be headlined by Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, but there will be appeances from plenty of other big names as well. All of the money raised from tonight's event will go towards the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund to help those who are on the front lines daily battling against everything going on right now.

The NJPRF aims to stop the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey, one of the states that's been hit pretty hard. It hopes to help rebuild communities, help frontline workers, and more during these tough times. Whether you have an extra dollar or hundred, you can donate and know that all proceeds go to those who are in need right now.

So, how do you watch the big event? Let's break it down.

Jersey 4 Jersey benefit concert: When & where

The Jersey 4 Jersey concert is set to start at 7 p.m. Eastern and will run for one hour. It will broadcast on several local TV networks and radio affiliates in the New Jersey, Philadelphia, and New York markets.

How to watch Jersey 4 Jersey benefit concert from anywhere

Since it's only broadcasting to a few local affiliates, this is going to be a hard event to watch unless you happen to live in NY, PA, or NJ. Luckily, a VPN can make that easier.

