HBO Max is the latest and most expansive version of HBO's streaming platforms. In addition to offering a streaming library that includes more than 10,000 hours of premium film and television content from HBO, HBO Max is currently the exclusive home of new WarnerMedia releases. One of the easiest ways to access HBO Max is through your Roku streaming device or Roku TV. Here's what you need to know to watch HBO Max on Roku.

How to download HBO Max on Roku

If you don't already have HBO Max on your Roku streaming device or Roku TV, you'll need to do that first. Here are the steps for downloading the service so that you can watch HBO Max on Roku.

Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV. Press the Home button on your Roku remote. Select Streaming channels and then select Search channels. Search for HBO Max using the virtual keyboard. Select HBO Max and choose to Add channel.

To watch HBO Max on Roku, your Roku device must run Roku OS 9.3. If your device is older and doesn't run Roku OS 9.3, you can choose screen mirroring from your smartphone or PC to your Roku device. Otherwise, you can follow the next set of steps to watch HBO Max on Roku.

How to watch HBO Max on Roku

Whether you own one of Roku's various streaming devices or a Roku TV, the digital media company makes it easy to watch content on HBO Max from the comfort of your couch. Here are the simple steps you need to take to watch HBO Max on Roku.

Select Streaming Channels on your home screen. Scroll to the HBO Max app and open it. Select the show or movie you would like to watch. When prompted, Sign in to HBO Max using your existing credentials. If prompted, select Access all of HBO Max.

Once you've logged in for the first time, you should be able to access the app repeatedly via Roku without having to sign in each time.

Watch HBO Max on Roku

If you already subscribed to HBO Now on your Roku device or Roku TV before HBO Max launching, the channel should have automatically updated to the new service.

If you subscribed to HBO via The Roku Channel before the launch of HBO Max, your HBO on The Roku Channel subscription will automatically become an HBO Max subscription starting on Feb. 25, 2021, at no additional cost. Until that date, you will need to cancel your HBO on The Roku Channel subscription first and resubscribe to HBO Max.