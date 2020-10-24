Go Campaign is holding its annual GO Gala as a global, virtual event for the first time in 2020, featuring a host of special celebrity guests, performers, and surprise appearances. The event is put on in support of Go Campaign's work towards supporting children all around the world. Your donations during the show go towards fundamental needs including access to water, health & safety, orphan care, education, nutrition, peacebuilding, literacy, LGBTQIA, job building, and more.

GO Global Gala 2020: When and where

The GO Global Gala airs live on Saturday, October 24 at 6PM PT / 9PM ET. Simply visit the GO Gala 2020 website to watch the stream for free once it begins. This is a global event, so you shouldn't have any trouble watching the stream no matter where you live. However, the best VPN services could help you unblock the stream if it's unavailable in your area for some reason.

How to watch GO Global Gala 2020 live stream

The only way to watch the GO Global Gala 2020 is by visiting the GO Gala website once the show begins at 9PM ET on October 24. That means you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or even smart TVs by navigating to www.GoGala2020.org in your browser.

However, if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.