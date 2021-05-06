It's been 20 years since their last performance but the fictional one-hit-wonder girl group Girls5eva is making a comeback in Peacock's latest original series and we have all the details on how you can watch the new musical comedy on TV or online.

Created by writer and producer Meredith Scardino who is known for her work on Saturday Night Live, The Colbert Report and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Girls5eva tells the tale of Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Gloria (Paula Pell) and Summer (Busy Philipps) who rose to fame in the late 90s as members of the group Girls5eva.

After one of the group's songs gets sampled by an up-and-coming young rapper, four of its five original members decide to reunite and try to give their dream of being pop stars one more chance. Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer may be grown women with adult responsibilities like spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain but can't they also be Girls5eva?

One thing that will hopefully set Girls5eva apart from other musical comedies is the fact that there are several full-length songs throughout the series, according to executive producer Jeff Richmond. Bareilles, who plays the role of Dawn, also wrote an original song that will debut in the first season of the show.

Whether you grew up listening to the Spice Girls or just like your comedies with a bit of music, we'll show you how to watch Girls5eva from anywhere in the world.

Girls5eva: When and where?

The new musical comedy series Girls5eva will premiere on NBC's streaming service Peacock beginning on Thursday, May 6. All eight episodes of the new series will be released at once and each episode will run for around 30 minutes.

Watch Girls5eva from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Girls5eva in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new musical comedy series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

