It's been 20 years since their last performance but the fictional one-hit-wonder girl group Girls5eva is making a comeback in Peacock's latest original series and we have all the details on how you can watch the new musical comedy on TV or online.
Created by writer and producer Meredith Scardino who is known for her work on Saturday Night Live, The Colbert Report and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Girls5eva tells the tale of Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Gloria (Paula Pell) and Summer (Busy Philipps) who rose to fame in the late 90s as members of the group Girls5eva.
After one of the group's songs gets sampled by an up-and-coming young rapper, four of its five original members decide to reunite and try to give their dream of being pop stars one more chance. Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer may be grown women with adult responsibilities like spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain but can't they also be Girls5eva?
One thing that will hopefully set Girls5eva apart from other musical comedies is the fact that there are several full-length songs throughout the series, according to executive producer Jeff Richmond. Bareilles, who plays the role of Dawn, also wrote an original song that will debut in the first season of the show.
Whether you grew up listening to the Spice Girls or just like your comedies with a bit of music, we'll show you how to watch Girls5eva from anywhere in the world.
Girls5eva: When and where?
The new musical comedy series Girls5eva will premiere on NBC's streaming service Peacock beginning on Thursday, May 6. All eight episodes of the new series will be released at once and each episode will run for around 30 minutes.
Watch Girls5eva from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Girls5eva in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new musical comedy series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
How to stream Girls5eva in the U.S.
U.S. viewers will be able to watch all eight episodes of Girls5eva when the series premiers on Peacock on Thursday, May 6.
If you're not a Peacock subscriber yet, you can sign up for the service's free tier in order to watch the first episode of the show. To watch the rest of Girls5eva though, you'll need to sign up for Peacock Premium which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year. There is also an ad-free Peacock Premium plan available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.
How to watch Girls5eva in Canada
Canadians will have to wait a bit longer to watch Girls5eva as the new series won't be coming to the W Network until Thursday, June 3. However, once it does, the network will back-to-back episodes of the show each Thursday beginning at 9pm ET/PT.
If you've already cut the cord and would rather stream Girls5eva online, you can do so on STACKTV on Amazon Prime Video. STACKTV costs $12.99 per month but the service does offer a 30-day free trial if you want to test it out for yourself to watch Girls5eva.
Watch Girls5eva in the UK
Unfortunately for British viewers, none of the country's broadcasters or streaming services have yet to acquire the rights to the new musical comedy series. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch Girls5eva in the UK
Stream Girls5eva in Australia
Australian viewers will be able to watch Girls5eva on the streaming service Stan beginning on Friday, May 7.
Stan offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard, and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Premium plan for $17 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching Girls5eva in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $10 per month should suffice.
Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30-day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.
