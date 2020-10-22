Donald Trump and Joe Biden will attempt to debate for the second time on Thursday, October 22. While three debates were scheduled to take place, Trump testing positive for COVID-19 sidetracked debate number two. Though because of how intense the first debate turned out to be, maybe it's better that people watching will only be subjected to two debates instead of three. The interruptions will take place in Nashville at Belmont University and will be moderated by Kristen Welker. The first debate got away from Chris Wallace and has prompted the debate committee to investigate whether a candidate's microphone should be muted when it is not their turn to speak. Changing microphones to be muted while each person provides their opening answer to a question should help Welker quell some of the disruptions.

Whether it's the Trump campaign asking that foriegn policy be a main topic of discussion or some other health concern, the final debate before the November 3 election should be eventful. For anyone capable of controlling their blood pressure and who doesn't have a problem with anxiety, it should provide a dose of Thursday entertainment. Watch the first presidential debate online from the US In the U.S., the first presidential debate will be broadcast on all major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, MSNBC, NBC, and MSNBC. Not only will it be shown on the major networks, but you can catch the 90-minute debate on YouTube as well. Hulu TV, FuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and Sling TV will all carry the debate. Sling TV may be the most compelling choice for subscribers and non-subscribers. Anyone can tune into CNN Townhall's coverage without even entering a credit card. Of course, you can watch the debate on other channels, like CNN (Sling Blue, $30/mo. or Sling Orange, $30/mo.), if you are a Sling subscriber.

