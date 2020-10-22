Donald Trump and Joe Biden will attempt to debate for the second time on Thursday, October 22. While three debates were scheduled to take place, Trump testing positive for COVID-19 sidetracked debate number two. Though because of how intense the first debate turned out to be, maybe it's better that people watching will only be subjected to two debates instead of three.
The interruptions will take place in Nashville at Belmont University and will be moderated by Kristen Welker. The first debate got away from Chris Wallace and has prompted the debate committee to investigate whether a candidate's microphone should be muted when it is not their turn to speak. Changing microphones to be muted while each person provides their opening answer to a question should help Welker quell some of the disruptions.
Whether it's the Trump campaign asking that foriegn policy be a main topic of discussion or some other health concern, the final debate before the November 3 election should be eventful. For anyone capable of controlling their blood pressure and who doesn't have a problem with anxiety, it should provide a dose of Thursday entertainment.
First presidential debate: Where and when?
The final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will take place Thursday, October 22. The event begins at 9:00 PM ET at Belmont University in Nashville and will last 90-minutes.
Watch the first presidential debate online from the US
In the U.S., the first presidential debate will be broadcast on all major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, MSNBC, NBC, and MSNBC.
Not only will it be shown on the major networks, but you can catch the 90-minute debate on YouTube as well.
Hulu TV, FuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and Sling TV will all carry the debate. Sling TV may be the most compelling choice for subscribers and non-subscribers. Anyone can tune into CNN Townhall's coverage without even entering a credit card. Of course, you can watch the debate on other channels, like CNN (Sling Blue, $30/mo. or Sling Orange, $30/mo.), if you are a Sling subscriber.
Sling TV
Sling is offering free access to the debate live stream for anyone who wants to watch it. You don't need to enter a credit card number or anything to tune in.
Watch the first presidential debate online from anywhere
There are plenty of free ways to access the final presidential debate from around the world. For those Political junkies who can't tune in directly for various reasons might be better served with a work around.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the new season of Gogglebox. Get in on this deal now!
Watch the first presidential debate online from Canada
Those in Canada eager to hear how Biden and Trump face off against each other once again should be able to tune in via YouTube. If you'd prefer a different network's stream you can take advantage of a VPN option to gain access to Sling or other network's coverage.
Watch the first presidential debate online from UK
Similar to Canada, the best option for expats or anyone abroad looking to keep up with the news coming from the debate, will be to tune in via YouTube. While Sling TV is only available for U.S. subscribers, there may be a VPN solution that can help you gain access to the full lineup of news networks on the streaming TV service.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.