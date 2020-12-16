The space drama is set in the 24th century in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system. While the first three seasons of The Expanse premiered on Syfy, the network ultimately decided to cancel the show and it was then that Amazon picked up the series for additional seasons. Part of the reason it did so is due to the fact that Jeff Bezos is a huge fan of the books of the same name by James S. A. Corey.

The Rocinante and its intrepid crew are returning for ten all-new episodes and we have all the details on how you can watch season 5 of The Expanse online.

In the world of The Expanse, the three largest powers fighting for control of the galaxy are the United Nations of Earth and Luna, the Martian Congressional Republic and the Outer Planets Alliance (OPA) which is a loose confederation of people from the asteroid belt and moons of Jupiter and Saturn. The series follows a group of antiheroes including Martian pilot Cas Anvar, Belter engineer Dominique Tipper, Earther mechanic Wes Chatham and captain of the Rocinante James Holden as they search for the protomolecule which later forms the Ring.

Season 5 of The Expanse will pick up right where the last season left off with multitudes of humans preparing to leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring. However, after centuries of exploitation, the people of the Belt have finally had enough and are now united against the Inners under Marco Inaros, the leader of a radicalized faction of the OPA.

Amazon is also doing things a bit differently with the penultimate season of The Expanse as it will release the first three episodes of season 5 all at once with the remaining seven new episodes premiering on a weekly basis each Wednesday.

Whether you're a fan of James S. A. Corey's novels or just want to see more of captain James Holden and the rest of the Rocinante's crew, we'll show you how to watch The Expanse online from anywhere in the world.

The Expanse - When and where?

Season 5 of The Expanse will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, December 16. However, unlike with other Amazon Originals, only the first three episodes will be made available at first with the remaining seven episodes scheduled to be released weekly on Wednesdays on Amazon's streaming service.

How to watch The Expanse in the U.S.

If you live in the US and are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you'll be able to watch the first three episodes in season 5 of The Expanse beginning on Wednesday, December 16 with the remaining seven new episodes of the show being made available weekly after that.

However, if you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, the service costs either $119 for the year or $12.99 per month. In addition to being able to watch The Expanse,The Boys, Upload, The Man in the High Castle, Tales from the Loop, Good Omens and the service's other Amazon Originals, you'll also get access to Prime Music, free two-day shipping on eligible items and more. Amazon currently offers a 30-day free trial to Prime so you can test out Prime Video for yourself to watch to watch season 5 of The Expanse.

Watch The Expanse online from anywhere

As The Expanse is now an Amazon Original, season 5 of the show will be available to stream worldwide with a Prime Video subscription beginning on December 16. However, if you're currently traveling or happen to live in a country that doesn't have access to the service, you won't be able to find out what happens in the latest season of the space drama.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.