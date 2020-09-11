For the Aussies, the series marks a welcome return to the one-day format, and an opportunity to rectify their rusty display last week.

The home side comes into this three-match, 50-over series with some momentum having chalked up a 2-1 T20I series win over the Aussies earlier in the week.

Eoin Morgan's England side continue their busy schedule with a three-match ODI series against historic rivals Australia in Southampton - read on to find out how to watch every ball with our live stream guide.

It's been six months since Australia beat New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in their last ODI. Prior to that they'd lost a series 2-1 to India and suffered a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa and the visitors will be determined not to see a repeat of that performance here in Southampton.

While England's recent short form performances have been largely impressive, they did have something of a wobble against Ireland back in May. Having won their opening two matches in their ODI series, the Irish pulled off a major upset by winning the final game by seven wickets giving England plenty to consider going into this more challenging trio of matches.

Jason Roy is due to return as opening batsman for the home side after recovering from the side strain which kept him out of England's recent T20I series against Pakistan and Australia. Having missed the final T20 against Australia on Tuesday with a finger injury, skipper Morgan has been declared fit to lead his side once again.

This ODI series at the Rose Bowl looks set to be an intriguing one - read for full details on how to get a live stream of England vs Australia no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

England vs Australia - ODI series cricket: Where and when?

This three-match series takes place at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton with matches set to be played this Friday, Sunday and Wednesday (September 11th, 13th, and 16th).

All three matches are day/night games with each starting at 1pm BST local time.

Watch England vs Australia - ODI series cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this ODI series further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Australia, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

